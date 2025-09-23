Mississippi's Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

For those who missed the news bulletin, Mississippi is a pretty wet place. It's home to 4 million acres of wetlands, tons of swamps, marshes, estuaries, and deltas, is the fourth most humid state in the U.S., and even has that big, ole' waterway running right along it, the Mississippi River. All that moisture is generally uncomfortable for people, excellent for pests like mosquitoes, and also great for everyone's least favorite legless reptile, the snake. Snakes are particularly drawn to Mississippi's waters, especially five bodies of water: Enid Lake, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, Sardis Lake, the Pearl River, and the Mississippi River.

For context, Mississippi has one of the highest amounts of snake species in the U.S., right up there with Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and Louisiana. It's home to 55 species of snakes, six of which are venomous – that's fewer venomous snake species than rocky and butte-filled Utah and its waters, but more than forested and water-rich Massachusetts. Mississippi's venomous snakes are particularly nasty, though, and include three rattlesnakes: the harlequin coralsnake, the eastern copperhead, the northern cottonmouth, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, the timber rattlesnake, and the pygmy rattlesnake.

Out of all of Mississippi's venomous snakes, only the northern cottonmouth is semiaquatic. All snakes can swim, though, including rattlesnakes. Some snakes swim above the surface, and some beneath it. As everyone knows, snakes also love to slink and slither through the underbrush along shorelines and in wooded areas. Travelers to any of Mississippi's lakes or rivers should keep one eye on the ground and another on the water while paying a visit, and give any and all snakes a wide berth.