These Scenic Bodies Of Water In Massachusetts Are Hotspots For Snakes

The last thing anybody wants when splashing around a lake or river, smiling up at the sun, is to have something slither up their leg and dig in for a bite. Thankfully, we're not talking about any backwoods cryptids or slasher villains from an '80s film. We are, however, talking about snakes. Many, many species of legless wrigglers frequent the same forests and bodies of water where people are likely to frequent, especially in a U.S. state otherwise known for good seafood, and loud St. Patrick's Day celebrations on the streets of Boston: Massachusetts.

The heart of New England is full of woods and waters, and therefore Massachusetts is stuffed with snake-filled lakes, rivers, ponds, and so on. No, those snakes aren't going to swarm you like ravenous piranhas the second that you step into the water. Nor are they going to mob you if you take a wrong step near the water's edge. Nonetheless, if you're traveling to snake-heavy areas to enjoy the scenery, do a little fishing or boating, or maybe just get away from town, it pays to know what snakes to watch for and where.

On that note, five Massachusetts bodies of water stand out on the snake-filled list: the Assabet River outside of Boston, Spot Pond in Northern Boston, the Wachusett Reservoir north of Worcester, the Quabbin Reservoir near Springfield, and the waters of the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge near Concord. We include reservoirs because even though it's illegal to swim in Massachusetts' reservoirs, someone might try it anyway and risk serpentine justice.