The Oldest City On The Mississippi River Brims With Southern Hospitality And Antebellum Architecture
Flowing from Lake Itasca in Minnesota and continuing for 2,350 miles down to the Gulf near New Orleans, the Mississippi River is the second longest river in the U.S. Lined with a treasure trove of riverside towns and cities, there's much to discover along the length of the mighty river, from Bemidji, the first city on the Mississippi River that thrives in the fall, to Stockholm, one of America's coziest Wisconsin towns steeped in Swedish culture. Most enchanting are the historic destinations along the river, the 18th-century charmers gleaming with antebellum mansions, rich culture, and southern hospitality. Such is the case with the oldest city on the Mississippi River: Natchez.
Dating all the way back to 1716, when it was settled as a French fort site, Natchez became a part of the United States in 1798 and was the first capital of Mississippi. Situated near the Louisiana-Mississippi border southwest of Jackson, the state's present-day capital, Natchez is revered as the birthplace of Mississippi and is the perfect vacation spot for history buffs and nature enthusiasts alike. Tour magnificent homes, historic sites, and museums in the city, and explore an outdoor wonderland full of cypress trees, breathtaking bluffs, and pristine waters in Natchez's beautiful backyard.
Tour magnificent mansions and history museums in Natchez
Situated along the Gold Record Road, an unbelievably scenic Southern route, Natchez is easily accessible by car and is a perfect addition to a Mississippi River road trip. If you're traveling by plane, the closest airport is the Alexandria International Airport (AEX), which will land you about 82 miles away. In Natchez, rich history and architectural beauty await.
Boasting more antebellum mansions than anywhere else in America, one of the best ways to explore the city is by visiting its historic homes. Hailing from the Civil War Era, many of the homes are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, such as the Monmouth Historic Inn. Built in 1818, the elegant facade now operates as a bed and breakfast situated on 26 acres of gorgeous gardens. Step back in time and indulge in a luxurious weekend retreat, or book a two-hour guided tour, available daily between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Another magnificent residence is the Rosalie Mansion. Dating back to 1823, the storied estate flourishes in period-decorated rooms and features an enchanting bicentennial garden with Mississippi River views. Tours are available every 60 minutes during operating hours and can be purchased in the gift shop.
If you're interested in the city's past and cultural roots, visit the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture, which features an impressive collection of artifacts and exhibits chronicling African American life in the southern U.S. One of the exhibits details the Rhythm Nightclub Fire, a tragic event that claimed over 200 African American lives in 1940. To learn more about the fire, you can head to the Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum, built on the spot where the original nightclub once stood in Natchez.
Outdoor adventures, restaurants, and stays in Natchez
It would be a crime against nature to visit Natchez without exploring the beautiful outdoors. For the best view of the mighty Mississippi, take a stroll through Bluff Park. Set on a picturesque bluff overlooking the river, the park features a half-mile paved walking trail dotted with Victorian homes and benches perfect for sitting to admire the sunset. Natchez is also the starting point of the Natchez Trace Parkway, a national scenic trail offering hikes, drives, and unique beauty. Spanning 444 miles across Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama, it's worth it to drive at least a portion of the gorgeous route while you're in the area.
Situated just off the parkway about 10 miles south of the city is the St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge, a sprawling paradise of cypress swamps and hardwood forests with ample opportunities for birding, fishing, and hiking. Wander the Magnolia Trail, a peaceful 3-mile walking trail meandering through an array of wildlife habitats, exposing you to various mammals and birds within the refuge.
After your outdoor adventures, head back to Natchez to refuel. Set in an 18th-century carriage house, the Castle Restaurant & Pub offers traditional English pub grub with cozy vibes, while Biscuits & Blues is beloved for its Southern-style cooking and regular live music. When you're ready to call it a day, nestle into Brandon Hall Plantation, a historic oasis brimming with antebellum charm and southern hospitality. For a cozy carriage house stay, check into The Natchez Pearl, which is within walking distance from downtown and the river. Both accommodations boast a nearly five-star rating on Tripadvisor.