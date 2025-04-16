The Oldest City On The Mississippi River Brims With Southern Hospitality And Antebellum Architecture

Situated along the Gold Record Road, an unbelievably scenic Southern route, Natchez is easily accessible by car and is a perfect addition to a Mississippi River road trip. If you're traveling by plane, the closest airport is the Alexandria International Airport (AEX), which will land you about 82 miles away. In Natchez, rich history and architectural beauty await.

Boasting more antebellum mansions than anywhere else in America, one of the best ways to explore the city is by visiting its historic homes. Hailing from the Civil War Era, many of the homes are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, such as the Monmouth Historic Inn. Built in 1818, the elegant facade now operates as a bed and breakfast situated on 26 acres of gorgeous gardens. Step back in time and indulge in a luxurious weekend retreat, or book a two-hour guided tour, available daily between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Another magnificent residence is the Rosalie Mansion. Dating back to 1823, the storied estate flourishes in period-decorated rooms and features an enchanting bicentennial garden with Mississippi River views. Tours are available every 60 minutes during operating hours and can be purchased in the gift shop.

If you're interested in the city's past and cultural roots, visit the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture, which features an impressive collection of artifacts and exhibits chronicling African American life in the southern U.S. One of the exhibits details the Rhythm Nightclub Fire, a tragic event that claimed over 200 African American lives in 1940. To learn more about the fire, you can head to the Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum, built on the spot where the original nightclub once stood in Natchez.