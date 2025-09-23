Rick Steves Shares The Secret To Finding The Best Beer In Belgium
Renowned travel writer Rick Steves knows Europe, so when he says that Belgium is the continent's "best kept secret," he's probably on to something. In Belgium, Steves notes on his website, "You'll encounter some of Europe's finest cuisine, including the best beer, creamiest chocolates, and tastiest French fries...From funky urban neighborhoods to tranquil convents, from old-fashioned lace to high-powered European politics, little Belgium delights."
The country is delightful, it's true, but let's go back to one salient point: the beer. As some of the world's leading beer consumers, Belgians are truly connoisseurs of the beverage, and their beer culture even makes UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. This is also evidenced in the 580 different Belgian brands, which make 120 different varieties. The sheer diversity of fresh beers means that, unlike other countries, the best way to order a one in the country is by the bottle.
Ordering on tap will limit the number of beers you can try, at least in Belgium! Plus, bottling beer is one way to ensure freshness. As Steves says, in Belgium, "the best beers are not available from a tap." In fact, many of the specialty brews improve during their time in the bottle; for example, Belgium's famous Trappist beers have yeast added during bottling to induce a secondary fermentation, or bottle-conditioning. Another benefit? Belgian beer is notoriously strong (often between 7 to 12%), and the bottle will tell you just how much alcohol you're about to imbibe (for tourists, generally more than they're expecting).
So when in Belgium, go bottled.
In Belgium, the best beer is in the bottle
Now that you know how to order that Belgian beer in a bottle, here comes the fun part: choosing which kind to try. Belgium's Trappist, or "Abbey" beers, are renowned worldwide and have been brewed by monks in Belgium for centuries. They undergo the process of bottle-conditioning, which contributes to their robust and spicy flavor. There are strict requirements to brew Trappist beers, and only six in Belgium are designated monastic breweries.
Another Belgian classic is lambic, or "wild beers." Lambics are started in open vats, for exposure to naturally occurring yeasts, often followed by bottle-conditioning, giving them a cider-like fizz. Lambics tend to be sour, and so combining them with fruits like cherry (kriek) or raspberry (frambozen) is popular in Belgium.
You're in the country, you've ordered that bottled beer ... and it comes in a glass. In Belgium, most local beers also have a designated glass, designed specifically to bring out the characteristics of that particular beer. The consensus is that each beer is best enjoyed in its correct glass, and "many Belgians will switch beers rather than drink one from the wrong glass" (via ricksteves.com). So, if the beer you're hoping to try doesn't have the proper glass in stock, the bartender may suggest an acceptable substitute — either for the beer, or for the glass.
You'll find good beer all over Belgium, from its capital, Brussels, to the famous medieval city of Bruges, which Rick Steves happens to recommend as the European city all beer enthusiasts must visit. Wherever you do go in Belgium, remember: "Experimenting is part of the fun. So wherever you are, belly up to the bar...and discover your own favorite brew" (via ricksteves.com).