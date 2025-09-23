Rick Steves Shares The Secret To Finding The Best Beer In Belgium

Renowned travel writer Rick Steves knows Europe, so when he says that Belgium is the continent's "best kept secret," he's probably on to something. In Belgium, Steves notes on his website, "You'll encounter some of Europe's finest cuisine, including the best beer, creamiest chocolates, and tastiest French fries...From funky urban neighborhoods to tranquil convents, from old-fashioned lace to high-powered European politics, little Belgium delights."

The country is delightful, it's true, but let's go back to one salient point: the beer. As some of the world's leading beer consumers, Belgians are truly connoisseurs of the beverage, and their beer culture even makes UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. This is also evidenced in the 580 different Belgian brands, which make 120 different varieties. The sheer diversity of fresh beers means that, unlike other countries, the best way to order a one in the country is by the bottle.

Ordering on tap will limit the number of beers you can try, at least in Belgium! Plus, bottling beer is one way to ensure freshness. As Steves says, in Belgium, "the best beers are not available from a tap." In fact, many of the specialty brews improve during their time in the bottle; for example, Belgium's famous Trappist beers have yeast added during bottling to induce a secondary fermentation, or bottle-conditioning. Another benefit? Belgian beer is notoriously strong (often between 7 to 12%), and the bottle will tell you just how much alcohol you're about to imbibe (for tourists, generally more than they're expecting).

So when in Belgium, go bottled.