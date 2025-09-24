South Carolina's Underrated Suburb Is A Slice Of Southern Charm With Fun Attractions And Friendly Atmosphere
A charming town with curious antique shops and unusual entertainment options, Taylors offers scenic sights, small-town warmth, and unconventional fun. Some cities in South Carolina, like Greenville, provide a vibrant getaway for fall foliage and festivities without crowds. The same could be said for this friendly suburb, just 8 miles away. From vintage video games to smash rooms, Taylors has you covered. It's also surrounded by breathtaking natural spaces, perfect for outdoor adventures such as hiking, mountain biking, and camping. The Southern Bleachery Mill, otherwise known as Taylors Mill, is filled with cozy cafes and bars perfect for socializing. Young visitors will enjoy the ice rink and bounce house at the Pavilion Recreation Complex.
While Taylors lacks a traditional bustling downtown district, the Taylors Mill area gets pretty close. It's where all the action happens: You can go antique shopping, hang with friends at a brewery, or enjoy a delicious meal. Visit Model Trains Station, a cute museum housing historic railroad displays, with an interactive educational play area for children. For a fun date night, catch an epic play at The Logos Theatre. You'll see high-quality professional productions, such as "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe", staged with impeccable acting and intricate costumes.
It's difficult to find a quaint small town without cute vintage stores. Discover unique treasures at Buncombe Antiques Mall, where you'll find exquisite pottery, antique furniture, vintage comics, and classic toys. If you like skating rinks, visit Roller Sports at 328 West Main Street. It sometimes hosts Old School Skating nights, perfect for reliving your youth. Whatever you choose to do in Taylors, you can count on friendly faces and loads of fun. For a more low-key adventure, check out the walking trails at David Jackson Park, located on the north side of town.
Local spots exude hometown warmth and hospitality
Taking a road trip through South Carolina is enjoyable, with rolling green farmlands and quaint waterfront towns. You'll encounter gorgeous waterfalls and scenic sights along the Cherokee Foothills, as well as friendly villages with lots of charm. In the fall, it's nice to find a cozy town where you can enjoy a warm beverage while admiring the changing colors of autumn leaves. The Farehouse, at 250 Mill Street, features a large outdoor dining area where you can do just that. For brunch, try chicken and waffles with coffee, or kick it up a notch with a Sazerac and seared duck.
It doesn't take long to notice what a friendly town Taylors is — just pop into any pub or cafe. Locals love gathering at Whiskey's Tavern, especially during karaoke nights. The bar often hosts fun events, such as Jukefest, Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays, and Whiskey's Bingo. Its wings are also a local favorite. If you're in the mood for comfort food, Maverick Biscuit serves delicious breakfasts with a side of Southern hospitality. Share laughs with loved ones while enjoying the crisp autumn air in the lovely outdoor seating area. This cozy dining spot exudes a sense of community and comfort, from charming decor to buttermilk biscuits made with love.
13 Stripes Brewery is a cool place with cleverly named craft beers, like Not My King and This Is Only a Revolt. The menu features mouth-watering Smokehouse Smash Burgers and hearty barbecue sampler platters. If you'd rather relax with a hot cup of java, visit Junto Coffee. Created with the purpose of housing a space where folks can exchange ideas and share experiences, this cozy cafe has become a favorite local hangout.
Taylors Mill has unconventional fun
The friendly folks in Taylors have found a unique way to unwind — by smashing stuff. With a slogan like "Keeping rage off the streets since 2019", you have to be curious. At The Mad Smash, you can release stress by arming yourself with a bat and shattering glass bottles in one of the rage rooms. The facility was created to help people release pent-up emotion and unresolved trauma through the physical act of shattering glass and fragile objects, rather than suppressing feelings and having them fester. It's a brilliant concept — and very transformative. This probably explains why the town is so friendly. If smashing isn't your style, the venue also offers Splatter Painting sessions, where you can create colorful chaos with a paintbrush.
Pinky's Revenge and Arcade Lounge is an awesome 1980s-style gaming arcade where you'll find all the classic video games you loved as a kid. Nostalgia hits as you meander through vintage consoles like "Super Mario Bros.," "Tekken," and "Pac-Man." For just $20 ($15 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays) as of this writing, you can play all the retro games you want, including pinball machines. The lounge also features a full bar and live music, with speakeasy vibes.
Mad Century Studios and the House of the Improbable is an amazing oddities museum with eerie haunted dolls, shrunken heads, and a supposed unicorn skull. The shelves are decorated with a wide assortment of knick-knacks, including unusual wet specimens of cow brains, eels, and "fairies." The museum also displays cursed artifacts, unsettling art, and Russian bone music, which was apparently how pop music was smuggled into the Soviet Union during the war. Outside, you'll see folk art all around the grounds, as well as a beautiful fairy garden.