South Carolina's Underrated Suburb Is A Slice Of Southern Charm With Fun Attractions And Friendly Atmosphere

A charming town with curious antique shops and unusual entertainment options, Taylors offers scenic sights, small-town warmth, and unconventional fun. Some cities in South Carolina, like Greenville, provide a vibrant getaway for fall foliage and festivities without crowds. The same could be said for this friendly suburb, just 8 miles away. From vintage video games to smash rooms, Taylors has you covered. It's also surrounded by breathtaking natural spaces, perfect for outdoor adventures such as hiking, mountain biking, and camping. The Southern Bleachery Mill, otherwise known as Taylors Mill, is filled with cozy cafes and bars perfect for socializing. Young visitors will enjoy the ice rink and bounce house at the Pavilion Recreation Complex.

While Taylors lacks a traditional bustling downtown district, the Taylors Mill area gets pretty close. It's where all the action happens: You can go antique shopping, hang with friends at a brewery, or enjoy a delicious meal. Visit Model Trains Station, a cute museum housing historic railroad displays, with an interactive educational play area for children. For a fun date night, catch an epic play at The Logos Theatre. You'll see high-quality professional productions, such as "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe", staged with impeccable acting and intricate costumes.

It's difficult to find a quaint small town without cute vintage stores. Discover unique treasures at Buncombe Antiques Mall, where you'll find exquisite pottery, antique furniture, vintage comics, and classic toys. If you like skating rinks, visit Roller Sports at 328 West Main Street. It sometimes hosts Old School Skating nights, perfect for reliving your youth. Whatever you choose to do in Taylors, you can count on friendly faces and loads of fun. For a more low-key adventure, check out the walking trails at David Jackson Park, located on the north side of town.