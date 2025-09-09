South Carolina's Breathtaking Scenic Byway Is A Waterfall Wonderland Canopied By Gorgeous Fall Foliage
If you're looking for the ultimate fall road trip, consider Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway. This gorgeous, 112-mile-long road follows the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, taking drivers through protected lands to see unbelievable landscapes. In autumn, the view from its overlooks is especially impressive when the leaves change color.
Those who like to travel for peak fall foliage around the United States know that the window for seeing the leaves at their most beautiful is narrow and can change drastically depending on the weather. In general, the best time to drive the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway to see South Carolina's maples, oaks, and box elders burst into vibrant color is between mid-October and early November. If you're willing to pack a sweater and your hiking boots, you'll also find beautiful waterfalls off the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s to low 50s Fahrenheit.
If you were to drive this route without stopping, it would only take about four hours from start to finish. While this route makes for a great day trip, you may also want to add a few stops to stretch your legs and admire some of the unbelievable natural sights along the way. The area between the border of Georgia and the peach capital of South Carolina, Gaffney, has a remarkable number of pretty waterfalls. If you only have time for a quick hike, don't miss Issaqueena Falls, Lower Whitewater Falls, Station Cove Falls, Wildcat Branch Falls, or Raven Cliff Falls. The start of this scenic highway also happens to be just a 20-minute drive from Clemson, a wildly trendy and walkable college town.
Waterfalls along the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway
There are at least 120 waterfalls right off the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway. But, unless you want to spend the entire four weeks of peak fall foliage exploring this area, you'll want to narrow it down to the best. Fortunately, many of them only require a quick walk from your car. If you don't want to add any time to your journey along Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, choose Wildcat Wayside Falls. Here, the rushing waters of Wildcat Branch Creek cascade down 30 feet of rocks, resembling an enormous set of stairs. You can even see the lower falls from the road.
If you don't want to attempt a difficult trek but are willing to add some more miles to your road trip, Issaqueena Falls is a fantastic choice. Detour from Highway 28 to Stumphouse Tunnel, and you'll find yourself near Issaqueena Falls. There's no need to lace up your hiking boots here. This misty, 100-foot, cascading waterfall is just a 15-minute stroll down a boardwalk from the parking area.
More waterfalls along the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway
To see the most beautiful fall color along the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, you'll want to park your car and walk into the forest. A great place to start is Whitewater Falls. This is a series of six waterfalls, which are the highest in the eastern United States, and are located at the very end of the scenic highway across the border in North Carolina. The lower falls alone are 200 feet tall, best viewed from the nearby overlook. Almost as beautiful, the hike (which takes most visitors less than an hour) leads you across a bridge over the Whitewater River. The sight, combined with the bright fall foliage of the surrounding trees, is worth the stop even without the falls.
Another quick hike takes you into Sumpter National Forest, which is one of the best places to see fall foliage in the entire state of South Carolina. A half-hour walking through the woods will only give you a glimpse of what this forest has to offer, but it will take you to the pretty Station Cove Falls, where water tumbles down a 60-foot rock staircase.
The most beautiful hike near Scenic 11 might just be the Raven Cliff Falls Trail. The hike out to the overlook takes just 2.5 hours with plenty of time to enjoy stunning views of the falls. The fall foliage here is magnificent, and you'll get to enjoy the sound of dry leaves crunching under the soles of your shoes the entire way. The incredible waterfall at the end is a staggering 420 feet tall, and considered the most beautiful in the entire state — especially when the cliffs it pours down from are framed by brilliant reds and oranges.