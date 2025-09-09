South Carolina's Breathtaking Scenic Byway Is A Waterfall Wonderland Canopied By Gorgeous Fall Foliage

If you're looking for the ultimate fall road trip, consider Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway. This gorgeous, 112-mile-long road follows the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, taking drivers through protected lands to see unbelievable landscapes. In autumn, the view from its overlooks is especially impressive when the leaves change color.

Those who like to travel for peak fall foliage around the United States know that the window for seeing the leaves at their most beautiful is narrow and can change drastically depending on the weather. In general, the best time to drive the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway to see South Carolina's maples, oaks, and box elders burst into vibrant color is between mid-October and early November. If you're willing to pack a sweater and your hiking boots, you'll also find beautiful waterfalls off the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s to low 50s Fahrenheit.

If you were to drive this route without stopping, it would only take about four hours from start to finish. While this route makes for a great day trip, you may also want to add a few stops to stretch your legs and admire some of the unbelievable natural sights along the way. The area between the border of Georgia and the peach capital of South Carolina, Gaffney, has a remarkable number of pretty waterfalls. If you only have time for a quick hike, don't miss Issaqueena Falls, Lower Whitewater Falls, Station Cove Falls, Wildcat Branch Falls, or Raven Cliff Falls. The start of this scenic highway also happens to be just a 20-minute drive from Clemson, a wildly trendy and walkable college town.