South Of Reno Is Nevada's Adventure-Filled City Boasting Nearby Mountains, Tasty Cuisine, And Outdoor Fun

Over in Nevada's state capital, Carson City, history runs deep. Named after frontier legend and fur trapper Kit Carson, the city's roots stretch back to the silver boom of the mid-1800s, when settlers flocked to the region hoping to strike it rich. Now an echo of the past, Carson City seamlessly blends Silver State legacy with the trappings of today. Museums and the historic downtown district showcase days gone by, while a growing culinary scene offers plenty of eateries to satisfy modern cravings.

Beyond history and good eats, Carson City is teeming with outdoor fun. The adventure-filled haven is bounded to the west by the rugged Sierra Nevada mountain range and the waters of Lake Tahoe, one of the most breathtaking lakes in Nevada — and California. Carson City lies about 30 miles south of Reno, a walkable hub known as the world's biggest little city, and is conveniently located along U.S. 395 and 50. If you're flying in, Reno-Tahoe International Airport is only about a half-hour drive away.

You'll have your pick of accommodations, too. The Hardman House Hotel comes top-rated on Tripadvisor in terms of best value. The boutique hotel offers homey, spacious rooms, continental breakfast, wine nightcaps, and parking at no additional charge. There are also plenty of larger chains in town, such as the Hampton Inn & Suites, Days Inn by Wyndham, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, and Courtyard by Marriott.