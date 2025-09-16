These Are The Most Breathtaking Lakes In Nevada For Cooling Off And Soaking Up The Views, According To Reviews

When we think of Nevada, gambling meccas like Las Vegas and Reno usually spring to mind, along with dramatically vast expanses of desert. But within this sprawling western state, a surprising variety of landscapes await, from alpine elevations to rushing rivers to expansive lakes and reservoirs. While many of us have heard of Pyramid Lake or Lake Mead, the latter of which happens to be home to one of the state's most spectacular trails with desert beauty and historic charm, the Silver State also boasts a number of off-the-beaten-path backcountry beauties.

Many of Nevada's most stunning lakes are located at higher altitudes, tucked away in mountain ranges like the Sierra Nevadas or the peaks of Great Basin National Park. Many of the state's natural bodies of water are small gems reached via hikes or scenic drives, with one major exception being the crown jewel: Lake Tahoe. A natural lake formed over millions of years, but also used today as a reservoir. Tahoe spans a whopping 191 square surface miles. It's also part of a watershed that spans 501 square miles, in which a number of other wonderful lakes nestle. Other impressive and inviting bodies of water throughout the state are the result of dams, especially along the Colorado River, creating some of the most recreation-rich reservoirs in the region.

Whether you're looking for renowned places to fish, excellent hiking trails, swimming beaches, or simply beautiful views, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to Nevada's lakes. From amenity-packed destinations to the remote beauty of tucked-away alpine spots, here are 13 not-to-be-missed lakes around Nevada that visitors love for epic views and a break from the heat.