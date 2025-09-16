These Are The Most Breathtaking Lakes In Nevada For Cooling Off And Soaking Up The Views, According To Reviews
When we think of Nevada, gambling meccas like Las Vegas and Reno usually spring to mind, along with dramatically vast expanses of desert. But within this sprawling western state, a surprising variety of landscapes await, from alpine elevations to rushing rivers to expansive lakes and reservoirs. While many of us have heard of Pyramid Lake or Lake Mead, the latter of which happens to be home to one of the state's most spectacular trails with desert beauty and historic charm, the Silver State also boasts a number of off-the-beaten-path backcountry beauties.
Many of Nevada's most stunning lakes are located at higher altitudes, tucked away in mountain ranges like the Sierra Nevadas or the peaks of Great Basin National Park. Many of the state's natural bodies of water are small gems reached via hikes or scenic drives, with one major exception being the crown jewel: Lake Tahoe. A natural lake formed over millions of years, but also used today as a reservoir. Tahoe spans a whopping 191 square surface miles. It's also part of a watershed that spans 501 square miles, in which a number of other wonderful lakes nestle. Other impressive and inviting bodies of water throughout the state are the result of dams, especially along the Colorado River, creating some of the most recreation-rich reservoirs in the region.
Whether you're looking for renowned places to fish, excellent hiking trails, swimming beaches, or simply beautiful views, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to Nevada's lakes. From amenity-packed destinations to the remote beauty of tucked-away alpine spots, here are 13 not-to-be-missed lakes around Nevada that visitors love for epic views and a break from the heat.
Lake Tahoe
Revered for its stunning natural setting and amazing hikes, Lake Tahoe is one of the largest and most popular lakes in Nevada due to its endless picturesque mountain views, quiet towns, and crystal clear water. Situated in the Sierra Nevadas on the far west side of the state, the lake actually sits about two-thirds of the way into California, with its eastern shoreline in Nevada. At less than an hour's drive south of Reno and about two hours northeast of Sacramento, it makes for a wonderful day or weekend jaunt from the city.
Boasting 72 miles of shoreline, one of the best ways to take in Lake Tahoe is via a scenic Emerald Bay Scenic Cruise aboard the historic M.S. Dixie II, a traditional paddlewheeler that hosts you for a 2.25-hour daytime journey for postcard-worthy vistas from the water. A visitor who set out on a cruise in June 2025 mentioned in a Tripadvisor review, "If you want to get out on Lake Tahoe, this is the cruise for you. Awesome views, very quiet and calm on the water. Indoor area if you need a break from the elements. Great value." As of this writing, tickets are $99 per passenger.
By car, don't miss the 28-mile Lake Tahoe Scenic Byway, which begins in Stateline, Nevada, toward the southern end of the lake, and works its way up via Spooner Lake (more on that later!) to Crystal Bay. And don't miss Sand Harbor State Park and its namesake beach, located just south of Incline Village. The beach is a Tripadvisor 2025 Traveler's Choice pick for good reason: put in the paddleboard, hike along the Memorial Point Trail for a stunning overlook, or wade into famously crystalline waters.
Pyramid Lake
As a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan, Pyramid Lake is a spectacle of the state's northwest high desert. Its name comes from a limestone formation on the eastern shore that resembles a pyramid, and nearby, a tufa rock outcrop evokes a seated woman with an open basket beside her — a natural formation that the local Paiute tribe calls the Great Stone Mother and has long considered sacred. The lake sits entirely within the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe reservation, and while access to these specific geological wonders is limited to tribal members, the area boasts inviting beaches and a shoreline that's even longer than that of Lake Tahoe.
Pyramid Lake is a renowned fishing destination with clean waters and a calm, relaxing atmosphere in the middle of the desert. Known as the only home for the ancient Cui-ui fish, it's also a go-to for trophy Lahontan cutthroat trout, with the record currently at 41 pounds. "What's not to love about this place," says a reviewer on Yelp. "The water is clear and warms up nicely over the summer. The cutthroat trout are huge and if you're lucky enough to catch a couple of them, they are delicious."
Because the fishery is managed by the Pyramid Paiute Tribe, just be sure to secure the right permit. As of this writing, a day permit is $24. You'll also need a permit to swim in this ancient Nevada lake's sacred blue waters. A general day-use permit is $22, camping will run you $32 per night, and boating is $22 daily. Take in the stunning high desert landscape with a relaxing paddle or swim at Windless Bay and nearby sandy beaches. A sunshade will probably come in handy!
Lake Mead
Along with being the largest manmade body of water in the U.S., Lake Mead is also the country's first national recreation area. Straddling the border between Nevada and Arizona, the region continues to awe visitors with its vivid blue water lapping against red rock canyons, set within 1.5 million acres of beautiful desert landscape. Take a scenic drive along the 12-mile Lakeshore Road, Lake Mead's "main street," which leads you up the oldest and most traveled route along the western shore. "We enjoyed our visit to Lake Mead Recreation area!" a visitor writes on Tripadvisor. "Beautiful drive and some fun hikes along the way. Make sure you stop at the visitors center, they are very helpful!"
Four beaches around Lake Mead offer ample opportunities for swimming, like Canoe/Kayak Beach, Special Events Beach, and Boulder Beach, all of which are just about a 6-mile drive north of Hoover Dam and the Lake Mead Overlook. This is where you'll also find the Boulder Beach Campground, which is open all year. For a relaxing group experience away from the crowds that also boasts some of the best views from the water, hop in a kayak for a guided tour along the Colorado River and into Emerald Cave — the stunning geological feature actually sits on the Arizona side of Lake Mead, which along this stretch of the waterway serves as the boundary between the two states.
Spooner Lake
We didn't forget to tell you more about Spooner Lake! Just east of Lake Tahoe, this little gem is actually a reservoir surrounded by 12,000 acres of picturesque forest. It's the centerpiece of Spooner Lake & Backcountry State Park, tucked off a scenic highway near Tahoe and surrounded by aspens. Near all of the amenities visitors love about Lake Tahoe, this area is a haven for nature-lovers. Visitors can enjoy more than 50 miles of multi-use trails that make the most of the upland scenery.
Spooner Lake is encircled by a popular, easy loop trail that extends 2.5 miles around the perimeter. It's a wonder to behold in the fall, when the surrounding aspens glow bright yellow. One reviewer on AllTrails enthused that it's a "wonderful hike for bird watching! Not crowded and had lots of beautiful views of the lake!" The flat terrain is also accessible for strollers and wheelchairs, and leashed dogs are welcome. Other popular trails include North Canyon Road and the Marlette Lake Trail, but it's worth noting that due to dam repairs continuing through 2026, several of these trails are closed until the project is complete. Once they're open, it's well worth the 5-mile hike north to Marlette Lake for some gloriously remote angling for rainbow or cutthroat trout.
Walker Lake
A stunning desert lake that spans more than 30,000 acres, Walker Lake is a natural gem. Located about a 2-hour drive southeast of Reno, it's a perfect stop along this unique Nevada road trip route sprinkled with funky towns. Along with Pyramid Lake, it's a remnant of the ancient and enormous Lake Lahontan, and it's surrounded by the striking, undulating forms of the high desert. Its western shoreline is overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and includes Sportsman's Beach, Tamarack Beach, and 20-Mile Beach. While swimming here is becoming less popular due to the saltiness and mineralization of the lake, its main attraction remains the stunning natural views across an expanse that's 12 miles long and 5 miles wide.
Camping is a popular activity at Walker Lake Recreation Area, where three developed campgrounds at Sportsman's Beach offer shaded picnic tables and fire rings, and two primitive campgrounds at Tamarack Beach and 20-Mile Beach consist of one vault toilet and not much else — other than gorgeous, unadulterated lake views! Walker Lake is a fantastic place to escape the crowds, too. One visitor notes in a review on Google: "We stopped to eat lunch and let the dogs have a break from the car at Sportsman Beach. There are plenty of small shelters to get out of the sun. This would be a great spot to camp at in the winter. There was hardly anyone at the recreation area and we had the whole campground to ourselves." Sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lake Mohave
Lake Mohave is one of two huge reservoirs along the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona, the other being the namesake of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which Lake Mohave is also a part of. Stunningly situated amid the rolling desert landscape just north of Laughlin, it has views for miles. And whether you're in the mood for a scenic paddle, scuba diving, boating, or fishing, recreation opportunities abound along this 67-mile stretch of pristine water between the Hoover Dam and Davis Dam.
Mohave emerges from the arid desert landscape like an azure mirage. For a pleasant swim with a few extra amenities nearby, head to Cottonwood Cove, where you'll also find Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina. The resort features a motel, houseboat hotel, boat slips, and a campground perfect for a quick overnight stay or a long-term holiday. You can also rent boats ranging from fishing vessels to pontoons, plus WaveRunners, to make the most of this watery haven. "This lake is spectacular!" a reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor. "We rented a speedboat...The water was a clear as the Caribbean, I swear!"
Cave Lake
Hopping over to eastern Nevada, one stunning mountain lake is the jewel of Cave Lake State Park. Located just 14 miles from Ely, a unique wild west town that's the best gateway to Great Basin National Park, the 32-acre reservoir is a haven for boating and fishing, especially if you're angling for German brown trout and rainbow trout.
At an elevation of 7,300 feet, you'll be surrounded by trees and scenic peaks like Cleve Creek Baldy and Cave Mountain. One visitor noted in a Google review, "Photo-ops are everywhere. I got great pics of hummingbirds and other colorful birds, and I walked the trail around the entire lake. The park is very well maintained." Cave Lake State Park is also a stop along the American Discovery Trail, which connects six of Nevada's state parks along a coast-to-coast U.S. route that covers between 4,834 and 5,057 miles, depending on which route you choose.
Liberty Lake
Nevada's dramatic Ruby Mountains, fondly known as the "Rubies," are not only home to a remote canyon hike through awe-inspiring views through "Nevada's Yosemite," they're also where you'll find the lovely, little-known Liberty Lake. Nestled amid the picturesque peaks of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Liberty is one of more than two dozen alpine lakes that dot the Rubies, like nearby Dollar Lakes and Lamoille Lake, surrounded by conifers and rocky outcrops.
The 8.7-mile Liberty Lake Trail passes a handful of these watery oases, with options for backcountry camping along the way. Liberty Lake itself offers a few remote, primitive sites for the opportunity to stargaze under remarkably dark skies. In mid-summer, a hike is also, by far, the best way to take in the vibrant swaths of wildflowers. If driving is more your style, though, you certainly won't miss out with a spin through the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway to enjoy this gloriously rugged landscape without the crowds.
Eagle Valley Reservoir
A haven for anglers, Eagle Valley Reservoir is about a 2-hour drive south of Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada and just a little more than three hours northeast of Las Vegas. Rainbow, brown, and tiger trout are stocked several times throughout the year, and it's as much a destination in the winter for ice fishing as it is for summertime recreation. At just shy of 59 acres, Eagle Valley certainly isn't the largest lake on the list, but it makes up for its size with its relaxing atmosphere within Spring Valley State Park. Keep an eye out for herons, mallards, avocets, and — if you're lucky — the occasional trumpeter swan.
At an elevation of a little more than 5,830 feet, it can still get pretty hot in the summer, making this an epic spot to take a dip. One Tripadvisor reviewer who spent a long weekend at Eagle Valley Reservoir notes that spending a few nights here is a treat. "We camped out for 3 nights and spent the days reading, fishing, hanging out at camp, and visiting the local surroundings (nature and small towns). Will definitely come back."
Angel Lake
If you're heading through northeastern Nevada along Interstate 80, do yourself a favor and detour just 12 miles south of the underrated and nostalgia-packed city of Wells along the stunningly scenic Angel Lake Road. Its titular lake sits within the East Humboldt Mountain Range, surrounded by rocky crags and panoramic views across the desert. At 8,400 feet, you're bound to catch some cooler breezes up here, too. "Wonderful. Gorgeous drive up to the lake," one visitor enthused in a Google review. "Parking just feet away from the water. Can't wait to go back!"
One of Angel Lake's best features is its campground, managed by the U.S. Forest Service and open between June and September each year. Sites are reservable or available on a first-come, first-served basis. It's a perfect base camp for paddling, observing the Milky Way thanks to dark skies, and spotting wildlife. From here, you can access the trail to Smith Lake via Angel Lake Trail, a moderately challenging route that takes you 2.5 miles out-and-back to explore the otherworldly beauty of the next lake over — a twofer!
Stella and Teresa Lakes
Speaking of twofers, don't miss a duo of alpine tarns — small mountain lakes that form in bowl-like depressions made by glaciers — tucked amid the soaring peaks of Great Basin National Park. Stella and Teresa Lakes offer stunning views of nearby Wheeler Peak and Doso Doyabi. The latter was recently renamed from Jeff Davis Peak to reflect the Shoshone phrase meaning "white mountain" — a nod to a peak that used to be snow-covered throughout the entire year. At 12,772 feet, it's still pretty snowy for much of the year, though. Neighboring Wheeler Peak, which is even higher, is also home to Nevada's only glacier.
Both Stella and Teresa Lakes are accessible along the beautiful Alpine Lakes Loop Trail, which sets off from the end of Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. As you gain a bit of altitude on your way to Stella Lake, you'll be treated to spruce, aspen, and pine as you head toward a ridge that offers postcard-worthy views of the lake below. Continue for another mile, and you'll be treated to the beautiful glacial waters of Teresa Lake before heading back. In mid-summer, enjoy painterly swaths of wildflowers along the way. A hiker who took the route in August 2025 offers a good tip: "Counter clockwise is less rocky going up, but has more vertical climb at the start of your hike. The trail is well maintained, kudos to the Park Service for their hard work."
Methodology
Nevada is home to a wide variety of lake destinations that appeal to recreation-lovers, nature enthusiasts, and those who just can't get enough of a good view. To select the best, we researched top destinations via Nevada travel authorities like TravelNevada.com and Nevada Magazine, plus local tourism sites like visitlaketahoe.com and ExploreElko.com. We consulted official websites for information about access and amenities via the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada State Parks, NPS.gov, and BLM.gov. Additionally, selections were drawn from destinations with high average ratings where visitors left predominantly positive reviews on Yelp, AllTrails, Google, and Tripadvisor.