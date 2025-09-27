This Underrated Florida Keys Destination Is A Top Snorkeling Spot With Turquoise Waters And A Haunting Shipwreck

There's truly no other destination in the U.S. like the Florida Keys when it comes to snorkeling, as the Keys are a gateway to the only barrier reef in North America, the Florida Reef. The reef is protected as part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, so whether you want to witness this rare ecological wellspring or are just looking for the best destinations to swim with turtles, the Keys are sure to fulfill. The Alligator Reef Sanctuary Preservation Area is a bank reef within the National Marine Sanctuary where some of the most diverse marine life is concentrated. It lies between the Upper Keys' shallow reefs and the Middle Keys' deeper seabeds, making it great for beginner snorkelers by combining the ease of shallower snorkeling with the excitement of seeing larger marine life from deeper waters.

A major draw of Alligator Reef is its historical structures, namely a 140-year-old shipwreck and an iron lighthouse. The shipwreck is from the USS Alligator, a Navy schooner that was first built in 1820 and spent its years of action fighting off pirates along the West African coast and in the Caribbean. In November of 1822, the ship struck the reef, and, as it was sinking, the crew set it on fire to destroy anything aboard that might be looted by pirates. The reef gets its name from this wreck. In the aftermath, some rudimentary markers were placed along the reef in an attempt to curtail future crashes. Eventually, after years of petitioning Congress, the Lighthouse Board got approval to build an iron pile lighthouse at the reef site in 1870. Today, the 136-foot-tall Alligator Reef Lighthouse has been deactivated, but its tower remains as the reef's visual trademark.