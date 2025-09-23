An Airline Famous For Stingy Luggage Policies Has Increased Its Carry-On Size Limit
When it comes to saving a few coins, are budget airlines actually worth it? With frequent cancellations, sneaky hidden fees, and so many ridiculous rules about what you can and can't bring, some may say they definitely are not. But not all budget airlines are created equal. Some actually deliver decent service at a fraction of the price, which might be worth considering if you're trying to stretch your wallet.
Recently, one of Europe's more buzzed-about budget airlines, Ryanair, has increased its carry-on size limit. The move might come as a surprise to some — especially considering that they were at one point rumored to introduce a "Standing Room Only" fare class — but it's great news for travelers looking to catch a flight without breaking the bank. According to a press release on the Ryanair website, the recent update means that passengers are now allowed a larger free personal bag, with the maximum measurements of 40x30x20 centimeters (15x11x8 inches). The change comes as the European Union is making an effort to standardize bag size allowance across all European airlines, but it is a game-changing moment for globetrotters. Now, you can not only bring more necessities on board without having to pay hefty add-on fees, but you also won't have to worry if your bag will meet requirements across multiple airlines, which is honestly kind of incredible.
What Ryanair's updated luggage policy means
Prior to the rollout of these new rules, savvy jetsetters had a slew of tips and tricks to help skirt around strict luggage policies. From wearing your bulkiest items on your body to picking up an extra duty-free bag, no space-saving packing hack was off limits when it came to pinching a few pennies. But Ryanair's updated rules open many new doors. A larger personal bag not only means less time running around frantically trying to play Tetris with your belongings to make everything fit, but it also makes travel a bit more accessible. Without all the extra add-on fees that typically come with bringing a bigger bag, people can spend that money exploring more destinations or engaging in extra activities while abroad.
While bag size has increased from its previous 40x25x20 centimeters (15x11x8 inches), it's still smart to travel as light as possible. Packing light gives you the ability to be more mobile, especially when you're navigating around cobblestone streets and public transit all over Europe. Even though Ryanair is now letting you bring abroad a few more items, keeping things light and compact is most definitely still the way to go if you want to explore a new city without all the stress of your extra baggage. And honestly, who wouldn't want that?