How Budget European Airlines Are Set To Create An Impossible-Sounding 'Standing Room Only' Fare Class

Budget airlines around the world make it possible to fly for what should be impossibly cheap. In the U.S., despite jokes that the airplanes may fall apart, Spirit (which was quietly named the best airline in America for 2025) will take you across the country for less than $50 (fares start at $25 at the absolute lowest). Frontier is another popular option, and Breeze Airways recently got FAA approvals to offer affordable international flights. In Europe, Ryanair, easyJet, and Wizz Air match these low costs. You may not be able to bring a bag with you, but you can probably fly from London to Rome for $67 (£50). However, if a new ticketing option is approved, there may be an even cheaper (albeit far less comfortable) means of traveling across Europe.

It's an idea that has long been drifting about the public consciousness, but budget European airlines are finally looking to create a new fare class. Standing room only ticketing might be available on select budget airlines starting in 2026. Several airlines are considering dropping a few rows of economy seats in place of "Skyrider 2.0" standing seats, which would have passengers lean against a slanted saddle-esc seat with even less leg room than a typical airplane seat.

Off the bat, this idea probably strikes most passengers as outrageous and extremely uncomfortable. You can't place a carry-on under your feet, let alone fully sit down during your flight. With prices potentially as low as $6 (€5) for a flight (and across short distances), the bargain may just be worth it for some travelers. If these seats ever make it onto commercial flights, that is.