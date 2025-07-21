How Budget European Airlines Are Set To Create An Impossible-Sounding 'Standing Room Only' Fare Class
Budget airlines around the world make it possible to fly for what should be impossibly cheap. In the U.S., despite jokes that the airplanes may fall apart, Spirit (which was quietly named the best airline in America for 2025) will take you across the country for less than $50 (fares start at $25 at the absolute lowest). Frontier is another popular option, and Breeze Airways recently got FAA approvals to offer affordable international flights. In Europe, Ryanair, easyJet, and Wizz Air match these low costs. You may not be able to bring a bag with you, but you can probably fly from London to Rome for $67 (£50). However, if a new ticketing option is approved, there may be an even cheaper (albeit far less comfortable) means of traveling across Europe.
It's an idea that has long been drifting about the public consciousness, but budget European airlines are finally looking to create a new fare class. Standing room only ticketing might be available on select budget airlines starting in 2026. Several airlines are considering dropping a few rows of economy seats in place of "Skyrider 2.0" standing seats, which would have passengers lean against a slanted saddle-esc seat with even less leg room than a typical airplane seat.
Off the bat, this idea probably strikes most passengers as outrageous and extremely uncomfortable. You can't place a carry-on under your feet, let alone fully sit down during your flight. With prices potentially as low as $6 (€5) for a flight (and across short distances), the bargain may just be worth it for some travelers. If these seats ever make it onto commercial flights, that is.
Where can you expect to see standing room seats?
Initially, European budget airlines are where flyers can expect to see "standing room only" fares. However, more airlines may follow suit. Ryanair has been trying to introduce standing seats for the past decade, with the airline's chief making public statements about it as far back as 2012. Implementing seats like Skyrider 2.0 is expected to raise capacity on flights by 20%. Still, passengers and experts are beyond hesitant to accept a new class of seats, and have been vocally against the concept for years.
While budget airlines claim this change is coming, it is important to note that no standing-style airline seats have been approved in Europe or the U.S. The first model to be brought in front of the FAA in 2010 did not get approval to be used on commercial flights. It's yet to be made clear how standing seats would address current FAA guidelines should the concept take off in Europe and make its way over to our skies.
On most budget airlines, you often pay hidden fees to make up for the low price of your ticket. Rick Steves warns about being cautious about this when flying on Europe's budget airlines. If airlines were able to take on more passengers, they would also be required by law to hire more flight attendants per flight, so there may be some financial hurdles for major airlines. Will a new fare class appear on an airline near you? Only time will tell, but chances are, global implementation could take years.