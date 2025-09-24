The Credit Card System Rick Steves Says Will Be 'Taking Europe By Storm' Is A Convenient Delight

Global travelers know the pain of trying to figure out public transportation in a new country or even only city. This is especially true of payment options. Some ancient cities, like Milan in Italy, have blessedly installed contactless readers on old, single-car trams that negate the need for cumbersome payment system nonsense. Just step on the tram and tap with your card — done. Japan's transportation system, meanwhile, is completely unified across the entire country, right down to the smallest town. You get a Pasmo or Suica card (the most common options) or their apps, load at kiosks or on your phone, and then tap in or tap out anywhere. As time passes, we can hope that more and more such conveniences will ripple across Earth. If travel author Rick Steves is to be believed, this is definitely the case in Europe.

In his recent YouTube video about a trip to Venice and the Dolomites, Steves points out the joys of using his contactless credit card on the Venice Vaporetto, its water-based bus system. But even above and beyond tapping in and tapping out, there's a diminishing cost associated with continual use of the system. One AEROBUS use costs €10 (about $12 USD), two costs €20 (about $24 USD), but the maximum amount per day is €25 (about $30 USD). So, a third use is only €5 (about $6 USD) and beyond that — zilch. London has used a similar system with its Oyster cards for years now, where daily costs and weekly costs hit a cap (per groups of city zones). But, you don't need a separate card to access such systems. You just your own, personal card, phone, watch, etc. This is the trend that Steves predicts will spread throughout Europe.