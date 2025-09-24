Illinois' Most Scenic Wilderness Destination Is This Stunning Natural Wonder Lined With Idyllic Trails

There are plenty of beloved trails in the U.S. that are only for experienced hikers, and while you might not want to make it your first solo hike, you don't need to have years of hiking experience to enjoy the Garden of the Gods Trail. You'll see the strange and craggy sandstone formations that the park is known for, thanks to its high elevation. Which also means you'll have gorgeous views of the landscape below, too. The trail is considered easy, with your only obstacle being the odd fallen limb and creek bed.

For a slightly more challenging, rocky route, consider the Indian Point Trail. Some hikers can accomplish this loop in less than an hour, but with all the fantastic views along the way, plan to be out significantly longer. You'll come across caves, walk between rock formations, and enjoy breathtaking views from high above.

For a long and tricky route, consider the Garden of the Gods Backdoor Loop Trail #2. Plan to spend more than five hours on this loop and handle some steep slopes, muddy sections of trails, and loose rocky sections. However, you'll be rewarded by some of the most spectacular views in the Garden of the Gods. Keep your eyes open for incredible rock formations like the popular Mushroom Rock. See breathtaking views, like the one from the Garden of the Gods Overlook Arch. When it's rainy, you may even get the chance to hike to the sound of rushing waterfalls along the way.