Illinois' Most Scenic Wilderness Destination Is This Stunning Natural Wonder Lined With Idyllic Trails
The Shawnee National Forest is a whopping 289,000 acres, with unique rock formations and dense forest to explore. This diverse landscape of forested hills, situated between the Ohio River and the Mississippi River, has endless incredible natural features, but one of the most impressive is tucked away in the Hidden Springs Ranger District: the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. When you're looking up at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, or walking the cozy streets of one of its classic Midwestern suburbs, it's difficult to believe that you're just over 2.5 hours from a breathtaking natural wilderness. Across the Illinois-Missouri border, incredible geological formations rise up out of the woods. As you walk the trails, you'll see a rare side of Illinois that has been slowly developing for more than 300 million years.
The Garden of the Gods Recreation Area is known for its mountain biking, hiking, and horseback riding, but what makes those trails so special are the unique geological formations that you can see along the way. Massive sandstone bluffs have eroded into unusual ridges and layered shapes, akin to a giant's cairn. These remarkable stones, paired with the rolling hills and thick blanket of forest, are striking. If you want to get an early start or see more of what this incredible place has to offer, consider spending the night in the forest. The Pharaoh Campground offers several sites at just $10 per night.
Hiking trails in Shawnee National Forest
There are plenty of beloved trails in the U.S. that are only for experienced hikers, and while you might not want to make it your first solo hike, you don't need to have years of hiking experience to enjoy the Garden of the Gods Trail. You'll see the strange and craggy sandstone formations that the park is known for, thanks to its high elevation. Which also means you'll have gorgeous views of the landscape below, too. The trail is considered easy, with your only obstacle being the odd fallen limb and creek bed.
For a slightly more challenging, rocky route, consider the Indian Point Trail. Some hikers can accomplish this loop in less than an hour, but with all the fantastic views along the way, plan to be out significantly longer. You'll come across caves, walk between rock formations, and enjoy breathtaking views from high above.
For a long and tricky route, consider the Garden of the Gods Backdoor Loop Trail #2. Plan to spend more than five hours on this loop and handle some steep slopes, muddy sections of trails, and loose rocky sections. However, you'll be rewarded by some of the most spectacular views in the Garden of the Gods. Keep your eyes open for incredible rock formations like the popular Mushroom Rock. See breathtaking views, like the one from the Garden of the Gods Overlook Arch. When it's rainy, you may even get the chance to hike to the sound of rushing waterfalls along the way.