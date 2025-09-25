Southern California's Recently Re-Opened Mountain Drive Is A Spectacular (And Dangerous) Thrill Ride

Road tripping is a quintessential American activity, immortalized countless times on the big screen. The American West, in particular, is chock-full of scenic drives through vast, breathtaking landscapes. But in a very Hollywood twist, the West is also home to drives like the steep views along New Mexico's "Bridge to Nowhere" and the road given the unsettling nickname of "America's Death Highway," straddling a fine line between spectacular and dangerous. For yet another example, look no further than the Angeles Crest Highway, which reopened in early September 2025.

This iconic two-lane Southern California mountain drive runs through the Angeles National Forest, which spans about 60 miles from La Canada Flintridge in Los Angeles County to Wrightwood, at the border of San Bernardino County. A 10-mile stretch of the highway was closed after heavy storms in the winter of 2022-23 caused rockslides that damaged both the roadway and retaining walls, leading to unsafe conditions. These issues have now been remedied with additional reinforcement added to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that the Angeles Crest Highway has been temporarily shut down for safety reasons. It was closed for several years, as a result of landslides following the Station Fire, before reopening in 2009.