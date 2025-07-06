Los Angeles' Iconic Food Hall Is A Downtown Staple Of Eclectic, Award-Winning Eats And An Artsy Marketplace

Sure, Grand Central Market is a food lover's dream, but did you know it also throws a great party? From live music to wine tastings to cultural showcases, there's always something stirring besides a pot of ramen. Many events are free, some are ticketed, but every event certainly dishes out something uniquely Angeleno.

Just when you think you've seen it all, along comes The Bazaar. Happening every 3rd and 4th Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., it's the cool cousin of your neighborhood craft fair. Serving up thrifted finds, zines, ceramics, art prints, and trinkets that somehow all pair perfectly with a pastrami sandwich. It sets up shop right next to the iconic Million Dollar Theater, so you can pop between tacos and treasures without breaking a sweat.

The blocks around Grand Central Market are a goldmine of good eats, ready to charm any curious palate. The area is full of foodie neighborhoods offering regional staples, culture, and community. When you need to go on a digestion walk after you sample the tastings, just a short public transit ride away, you'll find one of California's best flea markets. Scope out the vintage offerings and unique antiques as you deliciously reminisce about one of the best meals you just had. Touching down at Los Angeles International Airport? Your best bet is the FlyAway Bus or a rideshare into downtown. Grand Central Market sits just steps from the Pershing Square Metro station. You'll know you're close when the air smells like garlic fries and the neon signs start glowing.