Tourists May Want To Avoid This English Speaking Hub Of Colonial Beauty On Their Next Caribbean Getaway

The U.S. travel advisory for Guyana warns of a high level of crime in the country, but it also notes that Georgetown's safety level varies depending on where you are in the city. Most of the city's crime is concentrated in specific neighborhoods. The advisory says to avoid four areas in particular: Agricola, Tiger Bay, Albouystown, and Stabroek Market, which are all on the western side of Georgetown.

Academic research also backs up the idea that certain streets are markedly more dangerous. According to a study published in Crime & Delinquency, crime was clustered west of Vlissengen Road. Even if you avoid the high-risk zones, there's always a chance of petty crime, so make sure to read up on things like tips to protect yourself from pickpockets while traveling.

The advisory bluntly states: "Avoid walking in Georgetown after dark." Crime increases at night, with Numbeo noting perceived safety walking alone at night is far lower than during daylight hours. Some particular areas to avoid at night, which the travel advisory singles out, are the seawall east of Vlissengen Road, the National Park, and Bourda Market. Some travelers have noted that power cuts happen in the city, so it's also a good idea to bring a flashlight with you to avoid being stuck in the dark. Avoiding night-time excursions applies to longer-distance travel by car, too. If you're flying in, note that the closest international airport, Cheddi Jagan International Airport, is about 1.5 hours by car from the city. It's best to plan on getting to and from the airport during the daylight, since there have been reports of attacks on visitors commuting between Georgetown and the airport.