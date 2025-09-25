California's Latest Culinary Hotspot For Spanish-Style Charm Doubles As Ojai's Oldest Hotel
Tucked away into a valley in the Topatopa Mountains about 45 minutes from Santa Barbara, aka the "American Riviera," is the small city of Ojai. Ojai is known for its stunning pink sunsets, and its oldest hotel has now reopened as a boutique getaway with lush gardens and two standout restaurants.
Hotel El Roblar dates back to 1919. After falling into disrepair, it was made into a spa in the 1970s, and then it was closed in 2017. It opened as a newly revamped, high-end hotel in June 2025. But even with all the modern comforts and updates, it still has a historic feel to it.
The hotel has just 50 guest rooms; 31 of them are in the hotel's main building, 8 are in the Sycamore House, and there are 11 private bungalows. Some of the rooms include private balconies and terraces with views of the hotel's gardens or the mountains. It's one of those places where it feels a bit like you've gone to Europe without leaving the U.S. It has a coastal Spanish meets classic California vibe with whitewashed walls and tile roofs, and the walled gardens feature palm trees, bright bougainvillea, and fountains.
What to do and eat at Hotel El Roblar and who will have the best time here
When it comes to restaurants, the Condor Bar at Hotel El Roblar is open for dinner. The menu at the 100-seat restaurant is a fusion of California and Mexican cuisine with dishes like smoked swordfish dip, bluefin tuna tostadas, and duck leg carnitas. The tortillas are made in-house, and there's a Santa Maria wood-fired grill, used to make dishes like pork ribs al pastor and prime arrachera steak. The restaurant also has a nice selection of local wines and quality agave spirits. For a quick drink, the Snug Bar in the lobby has cocktails and coffee, and for breakfast and lunch, stop by La Cocina. Breakfast features a buffet, and there are also a la carte options.
Along with the restaurants, the hotel has a pool surrounded by cabanas amidst the gardens, ideal for lounging with views of the mountains. One of the most unique features is the two tortoises on the grounds, named Abra and Cadabra. For those who want a bit more reptile action, the property can help arrange tours of the nearby Turtle Conservancy.
Hotel El Roblar is great for a romantic escape or a getaway with friends, but not so much a family vacation; it's more adult-oriented, and the pool is off limits to anyone under 18. And if there's one thing kids love on vacation, it's a dip in the pool. It's also not a place where they want you filming and photographing in the hotel's public spaces. These policies are designed to keep the hotel a relaxing retreat for all guests. If you're ready for a quiet escape at Hotel El Roblar, prices start from $525 for weekday stays at the time of writing.