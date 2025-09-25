California's Latest Culinary Hotspot For Spanish-Style Charm Doubles As Ojai's Oldest Hotel

Tucked away into a valley in the Topatopa Mountains about 45 minutes from Santa Barbara, aka the "American Riviera," is the small city of Ojai. Ojai is known for its stunning pink sunsets, and its oldest hotel has now reopened as a boutique getaway with lush gardens and two standout restaurants.

Hotel El Roblar dates back to 1919. After falling into disrepair, it was made into a spa in the 1970s, and then it was closed in 2017. It opened as a newly revamped, high-end hotel in June 2025. But even with all the modern comforts and updates, it still has a historic feel to it.

The hotel has just 50 guest rooms; 31 of them are in the hotel's main building, 8 are in the Sycamore House, and there are 11 private bungalows. Some of the rooms include private balconies and terraces with views of the hotel's gardens or the mountains. It's one of those places where it feels a bit like you've gone to Europe without leaving the U.S. It has a coastal Spanish meets classic California vibe with whitewashed walls and tile roofs, and the walled gardens feature palm trees, bright bougainvillea, and fountains.