A Quaint City In The Hills Of California Is A Charming Destination With Stunning Pink Sunset Views

One of the smallest cities in California's Ventura County is known for its cultivation of delicious citrus fruits — it's the best place in the world to grow pixie tangerines, thanks to its unique microclimate. It's also home to numerous meditation centers and spiritual retreats. Farm-to-table dining is the norm, and most big-box stores are not allowed. Welcome to Ojai, a one-of-a-kind gem tucked away in a quiet valley in the Topatopa Mountains near the edge of Los Padres National Forest.

The town, which has a population of around 7,400 people and occupies just 4 square miles, takes its name from the language of the Native American people who've historically lived on California's southern coast. "Ojai" is adopted from the Chumash word "Awhaỳ," meaning "Moon." It's a fitting reference: Ojai is especially famous for its sunsets, sometimes called the "pink moment," when the sun dips below the mountains, casting the surrounding landscapes in an ethereal rose-hued glow. With so much natural beauty right around town, it's no wonder Ojai makes for an idyllic retreat in Southern California. And if you like the laid-back vibes of Ojai, don't miss the breathtaking destination in Arizona that earned the title of the world's "most mindful" escape.