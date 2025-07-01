A Quaint City In The Hills Of California Is A Charming Destination With Stunning Pink Sunset Views
One of the smallest cities in California's Ventura County is known for its cultivation of delicious citrus fruits — it's the best place in the world to grow pixie tangerines, thanks to its unique microclimate. It's also home to numerous meditation centers and spiritual retreats. Farm-to-table dining is the norm, and most big-box stores are not allowed. Welcome to Ojai, a one-of-a-kind gem tucked away in a quiet valley in the Topatopa Mountains near the edge of Los Padres National Forest.
The town, which has a population of around 7,400 people and occupies just 4 square miles, takes its name from the language of the Native American people who've historically lived on California's southern coast. "Ojai" is adopted from the Chumash word "Awhaỳ," meaning "Moon." It's a fitting reference: Ojai is especially famous for its sunsets, sometimes called the "pink moment," when the sun dips below the mountains, casting the surrounding landscapes in an ethereal rose-hued glow. With so much natural beauty right around town, it's no wonder Ojai makes for an idyllic retreat in Southern California. And if you like the laid-back vibes of Ojai, don't miss the breathtaking destination in Arizona that earned the title of the world's "most mindful" escape.
How to see the pink moment in Ojai
So what makes Ojai sunsets so special — and how can you catch one in person? The magical pink moment occurs in part because the Topatopa Mountains, which contain both quartz and feldspar, are reddish to begin with. When the sun goes down over the valley, an optical effect occurs as the east-to-west mountains reflect the sun's rays, creating the luminous phenomenon. Luckily, it's not difficult to experience it. In fact, one of the best ways to see the sunset is to combine it with another highly recommended activity in the region: hiking, meditating, taking a scenic drive, or sipping drinks in an open-air setting.
Locals recommend a stroll through the gardens at Meditation Mount, where you'll find panoramic sunset views. It's a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bike ride from downtown. Or you could hike or drive to a lookout point off Shelf Road Trail (a 5-minute drive or 45-minute hike from town; parking is free). Finally, consider booking an outdoor table at The Oak Kitchen at the Ojai Valley Inn (which is also a wonderful place to stay right in town — though rooms typically cost well over $600 per night). For a more budget-friendly stay, try Ojai Rancho Inn ($211 per night) or the Lavender Inn ($185 per night). Seeking more beautiful sunsets? Check out Lover's Point Park, possibly the best beach in California for sunset views.
Plan your trip to Ojai
For the prettiest sunset viewing, plan your trip to Ojai between the months of March and October. June, with the longest days of the year, is the best choice. But no matter what time of year you come, have a strategy in place — especially if your plans include parking or restaurant reservations — and arrive at your destination at least half an hour ahead of time. Looking for a casual spot for drinks or dinner after dusk? Try Zaidee's Bar and Grill or The Nest, both located downtown.
Ojai is located roughly 35 miles east of Santa Barbara and 80 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. It's nearly two hours by car from Los Angeles and its international airport. The same journey can be made using public transportation, though it takes about three hours using a combination of train and bus. If you're continuing onward to Santa Barbara, read more about the iconic California beach town called the "American Riviera" for its Spanish-inspired beauty.