This Budget US-Based Airline Is Expanding Its Reach And You May Not Have Even Heard Of It
Alaska. Delta. Southwest. United. These are just a few of the top airlines in the U.S. that you may recognize by name. However, off the beaten flight path, Avelo is a relatively new airline that you may not have heard of. Founded in 2021, the budget airline began flying out of the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — one of the least-crowded airports in America — and initially offered a humble 49 non-stop flights per week traveling between 11 destinations. Expanding its horizons, Avelo's flights will extend this fall to eight additional destinations across the eastern U.S. and the Caribbean that are bookable through April 2026, proving that the sky is certainly not the limit.
As part of their Concord-Padgett Regional Airport flight routes, Avelo announced its new destinations in August, which include: Albany, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida; Key West, Florida; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. One-way fares start as low as $29, opening up more possibilities for budget-hunting jet setters. If you're searching for travel destinations that won't break the bank, reach for the sky, and consider booking your trip with Avelo.
Fly to new destinations on Avelo
With Avelo's extended routes, you have more travel destinations to choose from. Departing from Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA), you can easily book a spring break flight to Puerto Rico, whose twice-a-week flight service will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on October 22, or a sunny U.S. escape to West Palm Beach, Florida, beginning on October 23. In addition to its newly-added routes, Avelo currently offers flights to 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic, including (but certainly not limited to) Wilmington, North Carolina; Cancun, Mexico; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Though Avelo's original flight routes still operate on the West Coast, it's important to note that you cannot fly from one coast to the other. If you're thinking of booking a flight with Avelo, also bear in mind that, due to controversy involving their contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency, the airline is set to halt its West Coast services altogether on December 2.