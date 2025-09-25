This Budget US-Based Airline Is Expanding Its Reach And You May Not Have Even Heard Of It

Alaska. Delta. Southwest. United. These are just a few of the top airlines in the U.S. that you may recognize by name. However, off the beaten flight path, Avelo is a relatively new airline that you may not have heard of. Founded in 2021, the budget airline began flying out of the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — one of the least-crowded airports in America — and initially offered a humble 49 non-stop flights per week traveling between 11 destinations. Expanding its horizons, Avelo's flights will extend this fall to eight additional destinations across the eastern U.S. and the Caribbean that are bookable through April 2026, proving that the sky is certainly not the limit.

As part of their Concord-Padgett Regional Airport flight routes, Avelo announced its new destinations in August, which include: Albany, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida; Key West, Florida; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. One-way fares start as low as $29, opening up more possibilities for budget-hunting jet setters. If you're searching for travel destinations that won't break the bank, reach for the sky, and consider booking your trip with Avelo.