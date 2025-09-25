East Of Toledo Is Ohio's Cozy Coastal Suburb With Pretty Beaches On The Lake Erie Shores

When you think of Ohio cities, places that might come to mind include major hotspots like Cleveland, Cincinnati, or Columbus. However, one underrated city is Toledo. Situated on the border with Michigan, this city has a thriving arts scene and various attractions. Then, right next to it is the city of Oregon. While Toledo has all the trappings of a major metropolis, Oregon is much more laid-back and breezy, especially because it's situated along the edge of Maumee Bay in Lake Erie.

One of the main points of interest in Oregon is its connection to the Ohio gem with wonderful woodlands, meadows, and recreation that is Maumee Bay State Park. It's here where you can enjoy the blissful scenery of Lake Erie by chilling on the beach, playing some disc golf, or dipping your toes in the water.

But the state park is far from the only reason to add Oregon to your Ohio travel itinerary. As a coastal suburb, this city has its fair share of recreational spots and activities, as well as family-friendly restaurants and attractions. So, let's break down what makes Oregon such a unique hidden gem.