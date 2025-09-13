This Gorgeous Great Lakes Getaway Is An Ohio Gem With Wonderful Woodland, Meadows, And Recreation

While often overlooked for its natural beauty, Ohio actually has some truly special parks and nature preserves to share with visitors. If you're traveling between Cleveland and Toledo, you can stop at the oldest lighthouse on the Great Lakes at the scenic village of Marblehead. If you're heading south, you can visit the beautiful lakes, streams, and trails at Ohio's hidden Ritchfield Heritage Preserve. One exceptional Ohio park that blends its underrated Lake Erie coast with its even more underappreciated forests is the gorgeous Maumee Bay State Park. Maumee Bay protects the richest intermingling of ecosystems anywhere along Ohio's shores, creating an immersive nature experience without forcing you to leave civilization far behind.

Just a 20-minute drive east of Toledo, Maumee Bay State Park is well within range of several large cities and towns. It also boasts some of the most developed infrastructure of any Ohio state park. As a result, it's the epitome of a "choose your own adventure" park. You can spend one hour taking a blissful walk along a lovely lakeside meadow, and the next playing a round at the park's very own golf course! With such abundant recreational opportunities, you're unlikely to ever run out of things to do at Maumee Bay. However, setting aside its impressive amenities, Maumee Bay State Park is, first and foremost, one of the most captivating scenes anywhere in Ohio.