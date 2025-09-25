The Fashionable Luggage Tip That's A Safer Option To Prevent Your Bags From Being Lost At The Airport

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Worldwide, airports mishandle a total of 26 million bags every single year, and if you're one of those unfortunate, you know the tangible agony of losing your most important personal possessions and the hassle of trying to get them back. In some cases, travelers never again see their lost luggage, which can bring an extra layer of anxiety around future travel. However, this fashionable luggage tip will not only make your bags more stylish, but it will also prevent your bags from being lost or accidentally stolen in the first place.

The key is to make your luggage as unique as possible. A lot of people opt for ribbons, bandanas, or tags to help differentiate their bags from the rest, but that might not be the best option. Loose ends mean a higher chance of your bags snagging on something, and huge hazards like that could not only lose your luggage but also pose a safety risk to airport personnel. Luggage straps, however, are a perfect alternative.

Luggage straps are adjustable belts or bands that secure around your luggage. They help keep your bags closed and secure, and some even are equipped with locks to keep anyone from tampering with your belongings. But one of the best ways that luggage straps prevent lost luggage is by being loud and proud. These belts come in a variety of different colors and styles, so you can personalize them to your style. That way, no one will mistake your bag for theirs, and you'll never have to find out what really happens to your lost luggage.