Your Checked Luggage Has A Lower Chance Of Getting Lost During These Types Of Layovers

Luggage lost in transit to your holiday destination is a source of headaches for unlucky travelers. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's August 2025 report, between January and June, 0.52% of bags flying on U.S. airlines were mishandled, a little over 1.2 million suitcases and other under-the-plane cargo. This number has gone down compared to the same period of the previous year, when the number sat at 0.56%. It's an encouraging trend, but travelers should still be aware of why — or rather, when — luggage is more likely to be lost.

The most common cause of lost checked luggage is short layovers. Unloading and moving bags is a complicated process that involves juggling multiple priorities while also trying to keep everything going as smoothly as possible. While a 45-minute layover may seem like a good idea for you, it may not be enough time for the airline to find, move, and deliver your bag to your connecting flight. In other words, the longer the layover, the lower the chance of your bag not making it to your final destination. It's recommended to aim for at least a three-hour layover when possible, depending on factors like the airport size, whether you're switching airlines and need to collect and recheck your baggage, and if you have to go through customs while traveling internationally. This window also gives enough leeway in case your first flight is delayed.

Other causes of lost luggage, like rerouting and system failures, are rare and unavoidable from the traveler's side. And even with all precautions taken, human error can happen, so it's good to be prepared for worst-case scenarios.