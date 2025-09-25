One Thing Missing From Most European Showers American Tourists Will Notice Immediately (And Usually Hate)

When American tourists check into a hotel or an Airbnb, they notice pretty quickly that European showers are missing one vital component: a curtain. Imagine how annoying it would be to be taking a shower after a long day of traveling, only for the water to start splashing everywhere, and in European showers, that can be due to many causes, not just the lack of a curtain. Sometimes it's because of a half-glass wall that doesn't pivot to provide enough protection, and other times it's because the shower head is mounted too low or simply a hand-held, and when you finally leave the shower, the floor is all wet, and so are the walls.

This is not the only issue that American tourists complain about when it comes to showers in Europe; other issues include the occasional lack of hot water, or the fact that it might take up to 30 minutes for it to heat up, while other travelers hate the fact that some accommodation options have shared bathrooms, which is very rare in the U.S., as a private bathroom is considered a necessity. While it is important to realize that differences are a part of travel, and that Europeans also notice unexpected traits about American tourists, sometimes, some comforts are too dear to sacrifice.