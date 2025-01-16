Unexpected Traits That Europeans Always Notice About American Tourists

While generalizations are a little unfair, there are often traits that people from the same country share — or at least they are perceived to share them. Americans, and how they are viewed when abroad, are no different. But what exactly do residents of other countries, and Europe in particular, think of American tourists? Is it mostly good, bad, or a mix of the two? These are certainly points worth considering, since Americans are a huge contributor to the tourism industry of Europe, a continent that boasts the world's oldest country.

In 2023 alone, more than 20 million Americans took a trip to Europe, stopping by such sites as St. Mark's Square in Venice, Buckingham Palace in London, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and many more. While many residents of Europe might not encounter U.S. tourists at all, others have frequent interactions with them, and they tend to formulate a picture of some of the characteristics of their stateside visitors. We've looked at forums like Reddit and blogs to get a sense of what Europeans think of American tourists. If you're planning your first trip to Europe, these pointers are certainly worth digesting.