Unexpected Differences American Tourists Are Sure To Notice In European Sports Stadiums
If there's one thing Americans and Europeans can universally agree on, it's their love for competitive sports games. Americans, for example, adore football and Europeans cherish fútbol (also known as soccer in the U.S.). For many Americans, part of the lore of traveling overseas is watching a soccer game at a local stadium, considering many championed teams are born out of European countries. As of March 2025, Football Database reported that the top five soccer teams in the world are all European: Liverpool FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen. So, one can only imagine what it's like to be a fan in the stands during a neck-and-neck game with a competing team.
While both countries have fans loyal to the sports industry, tourists may notice key differences in their experience from one continent to the next. For instance, European stadium sizes are sometimes smaller, America's tailgating culture is very prominent, and different leagues are managed through various business models (from a club to a franchise). Going to a stadium with like-minded people to cheer on your favorite team seems comparative, but you may be in for a bit of sports culture shock.
European vs. American stadium sizes
From unexpectedly smaller European hotel rooms to tinier elevators, the physical differences in Europe's population density are obvious to the naked eye. Taking this into account, many European soccer stadiums are no different. For example, Europe's smallest pitch is Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy with a capacity of 13,000 fans. Comparatively, the smallest NFL stadium in the USA is Chicago's Soldier Field with a capacity of 61,500 spectators.
While most stadiums in Europe have a capacity under 60,000, a few notable arenas rival the largest stadiums in the United States. For example, Barcelona FC's Camp Nou is the largest stadium in Europe and can house over 99,300 cheering fans, and England's Wembly Stadium has a capacity of 90,000. The Big House, otherwise known as Michigan Stadium, is the largest in the U.S. and can host 107,600 visitors.
So, why aren't most European fields modeled like a massive entertainment hub? Europe has soccer clubs, whereas, America has franchises. European clubs were historically owned by community members who invest their money into them and share voting responsibilities when big decisions are made, and some still operate that way. With American franchises ownership is given to a private party, and decisions can be made without membership input. The primary focus of a franchise is to drive profit, and building larger stadiums that can welcome more spectators can lead to better money-making opportunities. Many European clubs are now solely owned as well — and there's no shortage of merch and memorabilia, from branded jerseys and soccer balls to old stadium seats — but the focus on community is still prominent.
Tailgating culture in America
One thing is for sure about America: If there's a game on, you'll probably find someone with a barbecue, another with a 24-pack of beer, and a third person unwrapping food that could feed a village ... and they will all be in the parking lot of the stadium. Americans sometimes go to football games just for the tailgating experience, which typically happens as a "pre-game" to the actual professional sports game. The tailgating culture is so big that many local and national news outlets will host an entire program dedicated to a tailgate for major games, like the Super Bowl.
In Europe, tailgates aren't well known. The first reason is that many European countries are walkable and public transport is easily accessible. So, gathering in a parking lot to drink isn't something that's on their "must-do" list, because they don't need to park. The European equivalent is to meet at a local pub for a couple of drinks. If you're lucky, you might find a few bars overseas airing your favorite American game, too! Despite its noticeable differences, attending a European soccer game is a thrilling rush you'll most likely never forget.