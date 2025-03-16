Unexpected Differences American Tourists Are Sure To Notice In European Sports Stadiums

From unexpectedly smaller European hotel rooms to tinier elevators, the physical differences in Europe's population density are obvious to the naked eye. Taking this into account, many European soccer stadiums are no different. For example, Europe's smallest pitch is Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy with a capacity of 13,000 fans. Comparatively, the smallest NFL stadium in the USA is Chicago's Soldier Field with a capacity of 61,500 spectators.

While most stadiums in Europe have a capacity under 60,000, a few notable arenas rival the largest stadiums in the United States. For example, Barcelona FC's Camp Nou is the largest stadium in Europe and can house over 99,300 cheering fans, and England's Wembly Stadium has a capacity of 90,000. The Big House, otherwise known as Michigan Stadium, is the largest in the U.S. and can host 107,600 visitors.

So, why aren't most European fields modeled like a massive entertainment hub? Europe has soccer clubs, whereas, America has franchises. European clubs were historically owned by community members who invest their money into them and share voting responsibilities when big decisions are made, and some still operate that way. With American franchises ownership is given to a private party, and decisions can be made without membership input. The primary focus of a franchise is to drive profit, and building larger stadiums that can welcome more spectators can lead to better money-making opportunities. Many European clubs are now solely owned as well — and there's no shortage of merch and memorabilia, from branded jerseys and soccer balls to old stadium seats — but the focus on community is still prominent.