'The Deadliest Path In Britain' Is A Trail On The United Kingdom Coast Featuring Sinkholes And Powerful Tides
Today, Great Britain is an island that's hard to imagine without its coastline, which makes for a beachy summer road trip full of seaside wonders and history. But if you went back 8,000 years ago, the land of present-day Britain would not have been an island but a peninsula that you could walk to from mainland Europe. It was severed from the mainland when one of the most catastrophic tsunamis in history flooded the land mass surrounding England's southern and eastern shores. You can get an idea of what it might have been like to walk straight across where today there's only a vast sea by way of a partially underwater and infamous pathway called the Broomway.
The Broomway is a half-sunken, sandy passage that runs along the shores of Essex's islands (and which only appears during low tide). It connects across the estuary via sand and mud flats called the Maplin Sands, which once were part of the land mass named Doggerland that would have allowed people to walk from England to Germany. Travel blogger Walking Away described how the Broomway lends itself to a feeling of walking across the sea: "The Essex coast looks close but it's not possible to walk directly to it, you would drown, or at least get stuck until the tide took you." In fact, many have drowned while attempting to cross the passage — likely over 100, according to the BBC, which dubbed it "the deadliest path in Britain." Those deaths are a result of a quick-changing tide paired with the disorienting nature of the unbroken terrain, which is virtually impossible to navigate in fog or rain. If you time it right, though, crossing the Broomway provides an indelible experience of feeling like you're walking over water.
How to safely walk the Broomway
The Broomway begins at the marshy edge of Southend-on-Sea, only about a 15-minute drive from the London Southend Airport (for Europe-originating flights). If you're flying in from abroad, you'll need to arrive in London, then drive or take a train for about two hours to reach the Broomway (though you may want to avoid London Luton Airport, which is known as one of the worst). With a guided walk, a pro can make sure your timing is right while providing some historical context. You could do the walk on your own, so long as you bring waterproof boots (regular hiking boots won't cut it) and keep a few timing factors in mind.
Firstly, the weather needs to be apt. If there's low visibility, you can get lost and stranded very quickly. Second, you need to go well before the tide rises, which happens very quickly, and you won't be able to outrun it. Finally, the land that the Broomway begins and ends at is owned by the Ministry of Defense. As such, it's sometimes closed off to the public for firing practice, typically during the weekdays.
Once you've got your Wellington boots on, and you've ensured you're leaving at the perfect time slot, the warnings aren't over yet. You also have to watch out for quicksand and cavernous, nearly invisible pits caused by explosions. Even though it can be deadly, the path is rewarding with the right precautions. After all, it was once, during the Middle Ages, the only way people could get from one island to the next. Once you've completed the walk, you could explore more of Essex at England's oldest city, Colchester, which is rich with history and scenic trails.