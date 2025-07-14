The 'Seven Wonders Of The English Seaside' Are A Perfect Beachy Summer Road Trip For History Buffs

If you're traveling around England, you can't miss its iconic coastal cities. The country is on an island, after all, and its coastal regions each have a charm of their own, from the quirky, underrated beach town of Suffolk to the sublime cliffs of Dover. These seaside towns hold centuries of history, too, having once both guarded and connected an empire. England's most famous historic monument, Stonehenge, is often a source of disappointment, but you'll no doubt find something to get excited about among what The Telegraph dubbed the "Seven Wonders of the English Seaside." Scattered around the coastline, these wonders range from the world's longest pleasure pier to a grand palace.

You could dedicate a full week to exploring the seven seaside wonders, spending a day in the city where each is located. Getting to all seven in a day would be nearly unfeasible, as it would take 14.5 hours to drive to all of them, leaving no time for exploring the sites, though you could split the trip into a couple of days. One option would be to start at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, which you can get to from London Gatwick Airport in about 45 minutes by train or car, and it's just over an hour by train from central London (and 2.5 hours by car). Bundle the Royal Pavilion with the three other wonders that are clustered in the southern half of England: The Saltdean Lido, Margate's Scenic Railway, and Southend Pier. The last three wonders — the Hippodrome Circus, Grand Hotel Scarborough, and Blackpool Tower — are north of London and could make up the second leg of your journey.