The 'Seven Wonders Of The English Seaside' Are A Perfect Beachy Summer Road Trip For History Buffs
If you're traveling around England, you can't miss its iconic coastal cities. The country is on an island, after all, and its coastal regions each have a charm of their own, from the quirky, underrated beach town of Suffolk to the sublime cliffs of Dover. These seaside towns hold centuries of history, too, having once both guarded and connected an empire. England's most famous historic monument, Stonehenge, is often a source of disappointment, but you'll no doubt find something to get excited about among what The Telegraph dubbed the "Seven Wonders of the English Seaside." Scattered around the coastline, these wonders range from the world's longest pleasure pier to a grand palace.
You could dedicate a full week to exploring the seven seaside wonders, spending a day in the city where each is located. Getting to all seven in a day would be nearly unfeasible, as it would take 14.5 hours to drive to all of them, leaving no time for exploring the sites, though you could split the trip into a couple of days. One option would be to start at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, which you can get to from London Gatwick Airport in about 45 minutes by train or car, and it's just over an hour by train from central London (and 2.5 hours by car). Bundle the Royal Pavilion with the three other wonders that are clustered in the southern half of England: The Saltdean Lido, Margate's Scenic Railway, and Southend Pier. The last three wonders — the Hippodrome Circus, Grand Hotel Scarborough, and Blackpool Tower — are north of London and could make up the second leg of your journey.
Southern stops on the seven wonders trip, from the Royal Pavilion to Southend Pier
You might know of Brighton's Royal Pavilion, not only because of its symbolic role in British royal history, but also as the royal palace that helped inspire the set design of "Wicked." The palace started construction in 1786 as the dreamed-up pleasure palace of King George IV. It's recognizable for its distinctive foreign design elements, incorporating Taj Mahal-like domes and Chinese art and decor. Today, you can see inside the palace and its gardens by booking an admission ticket. A 15-minute drive east of the pavilion takes you to the Saltdean Lido, propelling you over a century ahead to the Art Deco-fueled 1930s. It's a beautifully preserved example of Art Deco design — heavily restored in 2024 — and it's open for swimming in the summer months.
The next stop on the seven wonders route, the Scenic Railway in Margate, is a bit farther, about a 2.5-hour drive from the Saltdean Lido. The Scenic Railway, far from being the passenger rail its name might suggest, is in fact the country's oldest roller coaster, which opened in 1920. Unfortunately, the coaster was closed down due to track issues as of this writing, but you can still take a nostalgic spin on one of the other vintage rides at its park, Dreamland. Another 2.5 hours from there, coiling around the wide River Thames estuary, brings you to the Southend Pier. At over 1.3 miles long, it's the longest pleasure pier in the world. You could spend the evening walking along it and taking in views across the harbor, or ride the little train that covers the distance.
Big tops and towering views of England's northern wonders
The remaining three wonders are north of London, starting with the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth. It's just over a 2-hour drive from London Stansted Airport. The Hippodrome is the U.K.'s only remaining purpose-built circus building, offering a glimpse into Edwardian-era entertainment. Built in 1903, it continues to host a variety of circus acts and concerts.
Driving nearly 5 hours north from there, the Grand Hotel Scarborough towers over the seaside town of Scarborough. First opened in 1867, it's a gorgeous example of Victorian grandeur and a delight to visit whether you stay overnight or just pop in for afternoon tea with views over the bay.
The final of the seven wonders lies on the west coast in Blackpool, about a 3.5-hour drive from Scarborough. The Blackpool Tower was designed as England's own Eiffel Tower, constructed in 1894, and stands more than 500 feet tall. You can take an elevator to the top, where there's a glass-floored viewing platform and observation deck with breathtaking views across northwest England. The tower is also surrounded by an entertainment complex that includes a ballroom, theatrical dungeon, and circus.