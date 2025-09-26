California's Unique Campground Only Reachable By Boat Offers A Scenic, Secluded Coastal Camping Experience
California has more federally managed camping areas than any other state in the U.S. (with over 16,000 options). Popular destinations like Yosemite National Park and Joshua Tree National Park, home to one of California's most scenic campgrounds, bring in the highest numbers of overnight visitors. But lesser-known spots like Two Harbors Campground, located outside the village of Two Harbors on Catalina Island, offer the once-in-a-lifetime experience of coastal camping in relative seclusion.
The only way to get to Two Harbors Campground is by boat (and on foot). First, you'll catch a ferry from mainland California to the island. Catalina Express runs direct ferries from San Pedro in Los Angeles to the town of Two Harbors (at the time of writing, it costs $92 for a round-trip). The trip takes one hour and 15 minutes each way, and there are several daily departures, with schedules changing seasonally. If you're already on Catalina Island, you'll have the option to catch the Cyclone power boat, which runs to and from Avalon (the island's main town) and Two Harbors from May through October. The ride takes around 40 minutes and costs $33 per person each way at the time of writing.
Once in Two Harbors, it's a short quarter-mile walk to the Two Harbors Campground, perched on a scenic bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Campers have two options to choose from — traditional tents and tent cabins, with high-season rates starting at $75 per night — and both include access to drinking water, picnic tables, fire pits, toilets, and showers.
Camp under the stars at Catalina Island's Two Harbors Campground
During a stay at Two Harbors Campground, guests wake up to sweeping views of crystal-clear water and the picturesque coastline of Catalina. Kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, and hiking are all popular activities here, and travelers can rent equipment from Two Harbors Dive & Recreation Center in the nearby village of Two Harbors. Find out why the waters off Catalina are considered one of the best scuba destinations in America.
Also in town is Two Harbors General Store, a great place to stock up on picnic supplies and barbecue staples. Simply place an order with the general store when you get off the boat, and the staff will deliver your food and drinks (on ice) to the campground for a flat rate, around $48 at the time of writing. If you'd rather eat in a restaurant, try Harbor Reef Restaurant & Bar, a casual eatery located close to the boat dock.
Though Catalina has a small airport, most visitors arrive on the island by boat. From the Catalina Express ferry terminal in the Los Angeles neighborhood of San Pedro, it's about a 30-minute drive (or 90 minutes using public transportation) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). If you're still looking for reasons to visit the island, find out why Catalina Island makes for a perfect midweek escape.