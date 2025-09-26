California's Unique Campground Only Reachable By Boat Offers A Scenic, Secluded Coastal Camping Experience

California has more federally managed camping areas than any other state in the U.S. (with over 16,000 options). Popular destinations like Yosemite National Park and Joshua Tree National Park, home to one of California's most scenic campgrounds, bring in the highest numbers of overnight visitors. But lesser-known spots like Two Harbors Campground, located outside the village of Two Harbors on Catalina Island, offer the once-in-a-lifetime experience of coastal camping in relative seclusion.

The only way to get to Two Harbors Campground is by boat (and on foot). First, you'll catch a ferry from mainland California to the island. Catalina Express runs direct ferries from San Pedro in Los Angeles to the town of Two Harbors (at the time of writing, it costs $92 for a round-trip). The trip takes one hour and 15 minutes each way, and there are several daily departures, with schedules changing seasonally. If you're already on Catalina Island, you'll have the option to catch the Cyclone power boat, which runs to and from Avalon (the island's main town) and Two Harbors from May through October. The ride takes around 40 minutes and costs $33 per person each way at the time of writing.

Once in Two Harbors, it's a short quarter-mile walk to the Two Harbors Campground, perched on a scenic bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Campers have two options to choose from — traditional tents and tent cabins, with high-season rates starting at $75 per night — and both include access to drinking water, picnic tables, fire pits, toilets, and showers.