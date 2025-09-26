One Of America's Best Ski Destinations Is An Underrated Rocky Mountain Gem Just West Of Boulder

From Vail and Breckenridge to Aspen and Telluride, Colorado has no shortage of first-class ski resorts. Some say it's the state with the best skiing in the United States. But lesser-known ski areas with smaller crowds often provide better value, especially for beginners. Take Eldora, a low-key resort in the Rocky Mountains, just outside of Boulder: thanks in part to its friendly atmosphere and affordable pricing, it made Travel + Leisure's 2025 list of favorite ski destinations in the U.S.

To put together the round-up, the magazine's staff asked mountain experts for their top choices in Colorado. While Steamboat Springs earned a mention for its eminently skiable "Champagne powder" — light, fluffy snow — and Winter Park was recognized for being the state's ski resort with the longest continuous operations, Eldora was picked for its approachability. The resort itself is moderately sized, lift tickets and equipment rentals won't break the bank, and the Eldora Ski & Ride School, with 200 well-trained instructors, has taught more than 200,000 skiers and snowboarders in more than six decades on the mountain.