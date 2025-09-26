One Of America's Best Ski Destinations Is An Underrated Rocky Mountain Gem Just West Of Boulder
From Vail and Breckenridge to Aspen and Telluride, Colorado has no shortage of first-class ski resorts. Some say it's the state with the best skiing in the United States. But lesser-known ski areas with smaller crowds often provide better value, especially for beginners. Take Eldora, a low-key resort in the Rocky Mountains, just outside of Boulder: thanks in part to its friendly atmosphere and affordable pricing, it made Travel + Leisure's 2025 list of favorite ski destinations in the U.S.
To put together the round-up, the magazine's staff asked mountain experts for their top choices in Colorado. While Steamboat Springs earned a mention for its eminently skiable "Champagne powder" — light, fluffy snow — and Winter Park was recognized for being the state's ski resort with the longest continuous operations, Eldora was picked for its approachability. The resort itself is moderately sized, lift tickets and equipment rentals won't break the bank, and the Eldora Ski & Ride School, with 200 well-trained instructors, has taught more than 200,000 skiers and snowboarders in more than six decades on the mountain.
Hit the slopes at Eldora Mountain Resort
Occupying 680 acres with a peak elevation of 10,800 feet, Eldora Mountain Resort has 53 trails — most of which are blue, or intermediate level — and ten lifts. One new high-speed six-person lift and two other lifts transport guests to a series of seven terrain parks with jumps, rails, and boxes. The Eldora Nordic Center also offers cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, though tubing and sledding aren't currently allowed.
Take a break from the cold at one of the resort's six dining venues, including the Lookout, a 10,600-foot-elevation eatery at the top of the Corona lift serving sandwiches, chili, freshly prepared gourmet pizzas, and beer with incredible views of the Continental Divide. Just don't linger too long: there's no night skiing available. The resort is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. After a day on the mountain, head to Timbers Taphouse, which has a lively après-ski scene featuring national beers and Colorado microbrews, satisfying Bloody Marys, refreshing margaritas, and tasty bites.
Plan your trip to Colorado's Rocky Mountains
Next comes the big question: what does it cost to hit the slopes at Eldora? As seasoned winter sports lovers know, the price of a ski lift ticket can change with the weather at popular mountain resorts. Prices vary at Eldora Mountain Resort, too, and daily lift tickets don't go on sale until October. Generally speaking, you can expect to pay $149 per person for a one-day lift ticket purchased from an on-mountain ticket office, or $99 for seniors and kids aged 5 to 15. The price for children four and under is an affordable $19 per day. A range of season passes (from $549) offers savings for those who plan to ski or snowboard frequently this winter. Seasonal rentals run $289 for adults and $189 for kids, a better value than one-day rentals (though those prices haven't been announced yet for the upcoming winter).
The resort opens for the season on November 14. Since Eldora is just a 40-minute drive from Boulder (or an hour using public transportation), many skiers and snowboarders day-trip from the city. But if you're looking to sleep near the slopes, try Boulder Creek Lodge (from $163 per night) in Nederland, a rustic inn with peaceful creekside rooms that's only a 10-minute drive from the mountain. The closest international airport, in Denver, is about 1.5 hours by car from Eldora Mountain Resort.