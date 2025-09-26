Just Outside Gettysburg Is Pennsylvania's Charming Stop With An Award-Winning Winery And Rustic Beauty
When you think of winemaking hotspots, your mind might go to famous regions like Bordeaux and Napa Valley (or, if you're a history buff, you might think of Georgia, where wine actually originated). And when planning your next holiday to an oenophile's paradise, you're spoiled for choice with options including Calabria, Italy's ancient "Land of Wine," or this shimmering lake escape nestled in California's Sonoma wine country. But did you know that Adams County, Pennsylvania — a hop, skip, and pour away from Gettysburg — makes for a gorgeous and underrated wine destination as well?
Yes, you read that right: nestled in the heart of south-central Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley, in what's known as the Dutch Country Roads region, there's a delightful weekend getaway waiting to happen. With rustic natural beauty, an award-winning winery to visit, and heaps of small-town charm, the town of Orrtana and its surroundings are the perfect locale for your next Mid-Atlantic mini-break. Orrtana is just 15 minutes by car from historic Gettysburg – and, at 90 minutes from Baltimore, an hour and 40 minutes from Washington, D.C., and under three hours from Philadelphia – it's easily accessible for a quick trip.
Sip on a delectable glass at Adams County Winery
If you're a wine lover, your first stop here in Adams County should be the aptly named Adams County Winery. And trust us: if you're not already a wine lover, you will be after spending a few hours at this award-winning spot, which was named the 2024 Pennsylvania Winery of the Year, among other accolades over the past 50 years they've been in business. In fact, Adams County Winery is the fifth-oldest winery in the state of Pennsylvania and — with an atmospheric tasting room housed in a renovated 19th-century barn — its roots stretch back even further than 1975.
While Gettysburg locals will know that it's possible to taste and purchase Adams County Winery's tasty products at their downtown Gettysburg location, checking out the winery itself is worth the trip out of the city. Visitors to this family-owned winery can enjoy 75 acres of scenic hillside views and have the option to sign up for two different hour-long tasting tours: the Gold Medal Tour or the more elaborate Vintner's Reserve Tour. Both choices include a seated tasting featuring six wine varieties (plus snacks) and a tour of the winemaking facilities and vineyards. Whichever tour you opt for, be sure to book at least 48 hours ahead.
Take in the rural beauty and unique charm of Orrtanna
Boasting stunning nature and wildlife, Orrtana offers a welcoming breath of fresh air and greenery, and – with fewer than 200 residents — there's truly a rustic small-town feel here. So what better way to embrace small-town Americana than with a wacky, wonderful, and one-of-a-kind attraction that you would never find anywhere else? Look no further than the iconic Mister Ed's Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium. This vast and utterly unusual souvenir superstore contains upwards of 12,000 elephant-related items, ranging from toys to political ephemera to circus artifacts and far beyond.
In addition to the pachyderm curios, you can also satisfy your sweet tooth with hundreds of candy options available for sale — including bulk bags of favorites, as well as a homemade fudge that's not to be missed. And don't forget to save time for a walk (or, perhaps, a sugary picnic) in the verdant grounds, which are complete with gardens, outdoor decorations, a creek, and a pond. Suffice to say that a trip to this charming and unexpectedly beautiful Pennsylvania destination will be a memorable one — and, if you still haven't gotten your fix of lush nature, keep the Pennsylvania road trip going with a stop at America's largest botanical garden, located between Gettysburg and Philly.