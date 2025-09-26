Just Outside Gettysburg Is Pennsylvania's Charming Stop With An Award-Winning Winery And Rustic Beauty

When you think of winemaking hotspots, your mind might go to famous regions like Bordeaux and Napa Valley (or, if you're a history buff, you might think of Georgia, where wine actually originated). And when planning your next holiday to an oenophile's paradise, you're spoiled for choice with options including Calabria, Italy's ancient "Land of Wine," or this shimmering lake escape nestled in California's Sonoma wine country. But did you know that Adams County, Pennsylvania — a hop, skip, and pour away from Gettysburg — makes for a gorgeous and underrated wine destination as well?

Yes, you read that right: nestled in the heart of south-central Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley, in what's known as the Dutch Country Roads region, there's a delightful weekend getaway waiting to happen. With rustic natural beauty, an award-winning winery to visit, and heaps of small-town charm, the town of Orrtana and its surroundings are the perfect locale for your next Mid-Atlantic mini-break. Orrtana is just 15 minutes by car from historic Gettysburg – and, at 90 minutes from Baltimore, an hour and 40 minutes from Washington, D.C., and under three hours from Philadelphia – it's easily accessible for a quick trip.