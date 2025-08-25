Italy's Ancient 'Land Of Wine' Is A Gorgeous, Underrated Region With Vineyards, Cellars, And Historic Estates
When the ancient Greeks descended from their tall trireme decks and onto the shores of Southern Italy, they saw the unrivaled viticulture of Calabria and dubbed its sun-soaked shores the perennial "land of wine." Over the millennia, Dionysus's slice of the Coast of the Gods has been superseded in the world of wine by Northwest Italy's famous, elegant wine regions, but this unsung region is still home to an array of delectable wines and enticing old world vineyards.
Yet, despite not tempting the same heaving tourist crowds as some of its northerly neighbors, Calabria is dotted with viticultural draws. It has dedicated "wine cities," where some of Italy's oldest vines have been carefully cultivated for over a century. These are connected by "wine roads," which wind through the vine-laced hills that undulate from the Apennines' peaks to Calabria's rugged shore. All easy to experience on dedicated wine tours that aim to help travelers discover an unsung region of the Italian south, Calabria's ancient traditions are kept alive throughout the Mediterranean province.
It's worth the journey to stray off Italy's well-trod tourist trail — Calabria is not nearly as easily accessible as the world-renowned cities of Florence or Rome. The region does, however, have three airports: Lamezia Terme, Crotone, and Reggio Calabria. Each of these have regular connections to Italy's major international hubs. Alternatively, you can take a scenic drive through the hills of the Italian interior to reach the Calabrian shores. It takes around three and a half hours to reach the region from Naples, where an international airport receives direct flights from five major U.S. hubs.
Explore Calabria's stunning hilltop wineries on one of the region's 'wine roads'
Soaring above the verdant canopy that coats much of the Calabrian interior, a scattering of under-the-radar hilltop Italian towns are perfectly poised for a crowd-free vacation. Mapping out an array of idyllic estates and historic little cities, you can start from the north of the region to follow one of Calabria's "wine roads." These offering differing itineraries that tour the wine region's seven sub-sections, but this north-to-south approach is an easy entryway for those starting out exploring the "land of wine."
Begin amid the slender, stone streets of the clifftop town of Oriolo. Down the cobblestoned alleys of this medieval outpost you can start out by stopping off in little local wine cellars, where the ancient viticultural crafts of Calabria are still conserved. Stop in at one of the town's little trattoria's to pair a perfect Italian meal with a glass of red or a quick drip into a wine cellar before proceeding on to the next astonishing hilltop escape on the route. Civita, another ancient village perched above the rugged peaks of Pollino National Park, shares its neighbor's ancient viticultural traditions. After exploring the rustic wine cellars and labyrinthine streets of the small town, head to Farneto del Principe. This boutique estate pairs bold Calabrian reds with aged Italian cheeses and views out over the quiet vineyards that coat the hillside.
Continuing onwards, you'll start to meander down towards the idyllic Italian coastline and the Cirò wine region. A sub-division of the wider Calabrian wine world, some of the oldest wines in the region are nurtured in Cirò. The area's scenic estates preserve that legacy of the ancient world to this day, specializing in indulgent reds with rich earthy undertones.
Continue south on your old-world wine tour along Calabria's unspoiled shoreline
Carrying on the downwards route that descends out of the hills and on to the sea-kissed shores of the Calabrian south, your next stop will be Torretta di Crucoli. Another underrated Italian village hugging the quiet coast, it plays host to more winemakers making the most of the Cirò subregions prime viticultural conditions. Amid the vines and the olive groves that wind out to the Ionian Sea, you'll find lavish wineries like Librandi Estates, where you can sip on stout glasses of red wine while overlooking acres of thriving vines.
A little further along the coast, you'll find the 17th century enclave of Strongoli. It's worth stopping in at this understated town for the gastronomy alone — it's home to the Michelin-lauded Datillo, where delectable Italian delicacies are paired with wines produced from the 148 acres of vineyards that wrap around the restaurant. As you descend further down towards the toe of Italy's proverbial boot, you'll wind through wildflower-strewn national parks and yet more unsung small towns scattered across the Calabrian hills, still bearing the names given by the ancient Greeks many millennia ago. These guide the path down towards one of Calabria's most famous destinations, Tropea.
In this strikingly beautiful Italian beach town, houses are built into dramatic cliffs and the Byzantine era buildings edge out over the turquoise Tyrrhenian Sea. With its more established tourism scene, Tropea is an ideal place from which to plan a wine tour. Here, let a pro take over the driving and truly indulge in any delicious Calabrian reds you may have missed on your meander down this ancient viticultural trail.