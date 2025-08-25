Italy's Ancient 'Land Of Wine' Is A Gorgeous, Underrated Region With Vineyards, Cellars, And Historic Estates

When the ancient Greeks descended from their tall trireme decks and onto the shores of Southern Italy, they saw the unrivaled viticulture of Calabria and dubbed its sun-soaked shores the perennial "land of wine." Over the millennia, Dionysus's slice of the Coast of the Gods has been superseded in the world of wine by Northwest Italy's famous, elegant wine regions, but this unsung region is still home to an array of delectable wines and enticing old world vineyards.

Yet, despite not tempting the same heaving tourist crowds as some of its northerly neighbors, Calabria is dotted with viticultural draws. It has dedicated "wine cities," where some of Italy's oldest vines have been carefully cultivated for over a century. These are connected by "wine roads," which wind through the vine-laced hills that undulate from the Apennines' peaks to Calabria's rugged shore. All easy to experience on dedicated wine tours that aim to help travelers discover an unsung region of the Italian south, Calabria's ancient traditions are kept alive throughout the Mediterranean province.

It's worth the journey to stray off Italy's well-trod tourist trail — Calabria is not nearly as easily accessible as the world-renowned cities of Florence or Rome. The region does, however, have three airports: Lamezia Terme, Crotone, and Reggio Calabria. Each of these have regular connections to Italy's major international hubs. Alternatively, you can take a scenic drive through the hills of the Italian interior to reach the Calabrian shores. It takes around three and a half hours to reach the region from Naples, where an international airport receives direct flights from five major U.S. hubs.