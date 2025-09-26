The TSA Could Eventually Ban These Common Battery-Operated Items, According To Reddit

Sometimes it feels like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is going to find a way to ban everything except your underwear. Sure, when the TSA finds guns in strollers or stuffed into peanut butter, they're doing their job well. When they confiscate your kid's beloved and banned stuffed animal because it's "weighted" and therefore not suitable for a plane's overhead compartment? Not so much. Thankfully, some long-standing rules like the annoying 3-ounce liquid rule might be ditched in the future. But even as old rules change, new rules blossom. And if discussions on Reddit are to be believed, the TSA could eventually ban electric toothbrushes, electric shavers, Bluetooth headsets, game controllers, tablets, smartwatches, and more. But before folks have any unwarranted meltdowns, it'd be wise to look at the connection between all of those devices. They all use lithium-ion batteries, which are currently banned in checked baggage on flights, but not on carry-ons.

That is, separate uninstalled batteries are banned, not the devices that use them and contain them. You can't put backup batteries in checked bags because they can overheat in a plane's cargo hold at best, and catch fire and blow up at worst. If a battery is crushed, shaken, or exposed to extreme temperatures, amongst other things — all of which can happen on a flight — it can lead to "thermal runaway," which no one on board wants to happen. This means that the aforementioned Reddit threads are nothing more than bugbears. Granted, the TSA's ban on lithium-ion batteries in checked bags is a recent 2025 change, so some confusion is to be expected. That doesn't mean, however, that particular global airlines can't make their own lithium-ion battery and device rules.