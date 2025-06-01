The Most Bizarre Ways Passengers Have Tried To Sneak Guns And Drugs Past TSA

Oh, humans. You can always count on them to do ridiculous things like stuff nefarious substances into crutches or weapons into peanut butter jars. And then, they try to waltz through airport security with said crutches and peanut butter while somehow believing that the TSA won't notice. But thankfully, those dutiful (if sometimes frustrating) TSA folks are on top of things. Their diligent work, plus the frankly bizarre choices of would-be smugglers, grant us absurd and amusing stories about the lengths that people go through to make sure illicit substances and firearms are never out of reach.

Lest the reader think that hidden airport drugs or firearms are rare, the TSA caught would-be flyers trying to sneak a total of 5,028 guns through airport security in the first nine months of 2024 alone — that's over 18 per day. To make matters worse, over 93% were loaded. In 2023, the TSA confiscated 6,737 guns. The TSA doesn't disclose how many drugs it seizes every year, but based on the amount of firearms they nab, it's not unreasonable to think that it's a lot.

The TSA does, however, release lists of their most bizarre annual finds, and also sometimes posts about them on Instagram. In 2024, the TSA also found all kinds of illicit items like marijuana in peanut butter (unmixed) and gun parts mixed with LEGOs or wrapped in foil (and stuffed in a teapot). Incidentally, foil may be a common kitchen staple, but it's also a TSA red flag. And just because we have to mention it, they also found live snakes in some dude's pants. And that's just the beginning.