This IKEA Luggage Hack Is An Easy Way To Protect Your Jewelry On The Cheap While Traveling

There's that light bulb IKEA moment, when you realize many items in your home that are from the Swedish design superstore can double for an unintended use. Each product is a superhero with an origin story that steps up to help in unexpected, wonderful ways: whether that's storage bags doubling as laundry hampers or potholders being used as cord keepers. If you've yet to discover the genius of IKEA hacks, this easy and cheap travel solution for storing and organizing your jewelry is a great place to start.

You will most commonly find IKEA's 5-ounce Rajtan spice jars in their natural kitchen habitat, but the containers can also protect your most precious cargo on the road. And at only $4.99 for a package of four, there's no doubt it's worth the investment. Save your necklaces from a twisted fate and save cuffs from scuffs while also keeping them organized. It's hard enough to plan outfits ahead of time when packing, let alone accessorize. Separate your jewelry using one jar for each look. Design bonus: the clear glass means no labeling or guessing games. If you don't live near an IKEA, you can also channel your inner MacGyver with this plastic straw hack for packing jewelry in your luggage.