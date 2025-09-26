This IKEA Luggage Hack Is An Easy Way To Protect Your Jewelry On The Cheap While Traveling
There's that light bulb IKEA moment, when you realize many items in your home that are from the Swedish design superstore can double for an unintended use. Each product is a superhero with an origin story that steps up to help in unexpected, wonderful ways: whether that's storage bags doubling as laundry hampers or potholders being used as cord keepers. If you've yet to discover the genius of IKEA hacks, this easy and cheap travel solution for storing and organizing your jewelry is a great place to start.
You will most commonly find IKEA's 5-ounce Rajtan spice jars in their natural kitchen habitat, but the containers can also protect your most precious cargo on the road. And at only $4.99 for a package of four, there's no doubt it's worth the investment. Save your necklaces from a twisted fate and save cuffs from scuffs while also keeping them organized. It's hard enough to plan outfits ahead of time when packing, let alone accessorize. Separate your jewelry using one jar for each look. Design bonus: the clear glass means no labeling or guessing games. If you don't live near an IKEA, you can also channel your inner MacGyver with this plastic straw hack for packing jewelry in your luggage.
Small jars for jewelry and more
Even if you're not a big jewelry person, you can still take advantage of this clever luggage hack, especially because the small jars are so versatile. Turn one of the jars into a mini first-aid kit, filling it with bandages, gauze, antiseptic pads, antibiotic cream, and a pain reliever like Motrin. Speaking of your health, save packing space by leaving the bottles at home and storing a few days worth of your go-to over-the-counter medicines — like antacids, vitamins, and melatonin — in one place. Fill another jar with almonds for a convenient, healthy flight snack.
When you get home, unpack those tiny stud earrings and stackable rings, and give those jars new life. Refill them with a spicy souvenir from your travels, like saffron from Spain or pepper from the Middle East. Or use one on the bathroom counter as a minimalist chic way to store cotton balls. Still struggling for space in your luggage? Try one of these game-changing packing hacks. Also, this TikTok toiletry hack shows how to refill empty lip balm containers with soap or deodorant.