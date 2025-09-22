This Popular Budget Airline Just Got Priced Out Of LAX
In a time when flights keep getting more and more expensive and airlines are changing their compensation policies to cut back on perks for customers to protect their bottom lines, even budget carriers are feeling the squeeze. Some are reducing routes or cutting destinations altogether. Now, U.S.-based budget carrier Allegiant Airlines has announced it's ceasing operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in January 2026. According to My Bellingham Now, an Allegiant spokesperson cited high operating costs at LAX as the driving factor behind the decision. Specifically, costly gate fees, terminal charges, and other expenses have made operations at the major hub financially unsustainable for the airline, per Simple Flying.
Allegiant Airlines has been operating out of LAX since 2009, but announced in March 2025 that it would close its crew and aircraft base there. Although it has continued limited operations in the months following, the airline is scheduled to fly its final routes from Los Angeles to Cincinnati, Ohio, and to Bellingham, Washington, on January 3, 2026.
However, there's good news for budget-conscious flyers in Southern California. Allegiant will shift operations to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), located about 30 miles north of LAX, beginning February 12, 2026, and will include destinations Provo, Utah, and Bellingham, Washington. To celebrate, the airline is offering one-way fares from $39. Many travelers already prefer Burbank for its smaller size, fewer crowds, and shorter security lines — advantages that stand out even more as LAX undergoes massive ongoing construction and expansion ahead of hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics. But others have taken to social media to mourn Allegiant's ceased service and the loss of the budget-friendly access. "This is the only flight I can afford to go see my grandkids," said one Facebook user. "I pray Allegiant moves to Ontario, CA or Palm Springs."
Allegiant Airlines has won awards for its low-cost, customer satisfaction
The decision to leave Los Angeles was "not one we made lightly," according to an Allegiant Airlines spokesperson, per Aviation Week. The airline cited rising operational costs as a key factor, noting that LAX's per-passenger cost was projected to increase to $64 by 2031, which the airline didn't see as complementary to its low-cost model. "It is driven by Allegiant's long-term strategic goals and reflective of our flexible business value," the spokesperson said. This shift leaves only one remaining direct route between LAX and Cincinnati, operated by Delta, which flies six times per week.
This move follows Allegiant's consistent strategy of flying into smaller, lower-cost regional airports and delivering on budget flights. In June 2025, Allegiant Travel Company was named the year's best low-cost airline in North America for the second year in a row by Skytrax, a global air transport rating organization that factors customer satisfaction surveys into its awards.
Like many budget airlines, Allegiant offers a no-frills base fare. Extras, including seat selection, checked luggage, carry-on bags (one personal item flies free), in-flight snacks and beverages, and even a printed boarding pass, are available à la carte or as part of bundled packages. While this minimalist model may not suit everyone, many customers find it worthwhile when flying to less congested airports with lower fares.