This Popular Budget Airline Just Got Priced Out Of LAX

In a time when flights keep getting more and more expensive and airlines are changing their compensation policies to cut back on perks for customers to protect their bottom lines, even budget carriers are feeling the squeeze. Some are reducing routes or cutting destinations altogether. Now, U.S.-based budget carrier Allegiant Airlines has announced it's ceasing operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in January 2026. According to My Bellingham Now, an Allegiant spokesperson cited high operating costs at LAX as the driving factor behind the decision. Specifically, costly gate fees, terminal charges, and other expenses have made operations at the major hub financially unsustainable for the airline, per Simple Flying.

Allegiant Airlines has been operating out of LAX since 2009, but announced in March 2025 that it would close its crew and aircraft base there. Although it has continued limited operations in the months following, the airline is scheduled to fly its final routes from Los Angeles to Cincinnati, Ohio, and to Bellingham, Washington, on January 3, 2026.

However, there's good news for budget-conscious flyers in Southern California. Allegiant will shift operations to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), located about 30 miles north of LAX, beginning February 12, 2026, and will include destinations Provo, Utah, and Bellingham, Washington. To celebrate, the airline is offering one-way fares from $39. Many travelers already prefer Burbank for its smaller size, fewer crowds, and shorter security lines — advantages that stand out even more as LAX undergoes massive ongoing construction and expansion ahead of hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics. But others have taken to social media to mourn Allegiant's ceased service and the loss of the budget-friendly access. "This is the only flight I can afford to go see my grandkids," said one Facebook user. "I pray Allegiant moves to Ontario, CA or Palm Springs."