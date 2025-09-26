This Easy-To-Assemble Costco Item Is An Affordable Find That Guarantees A Great Night Outdoors

Where do you get your casual camping equipment? For most, the answer is probably not grocery superstore Costco. However, the chain has been excelling in the camping department as of late. Costco sells unexpectedly useful camping essentials that are surprisingly affordable, ranging from lanterns and chairs to cooking gear. And then there's this easy-to-assemble Costco item that's budget-friendly and could give you a great night outdoors — a solid addition to any camping setup for a more comfortable experience: The Cascade Mountain Tech Ultralight Camp Cot.

Let's be honest, sleeping on the ground is not for everyone. If you're looking for an easy way to provide a bit more comfort, this cot does the job. The foldable design is elevated a few feet off the ground, so you don't feel rocks, uneven textures, or cold earth under your back while sleeping. While it's no air mattress, the surface is taut and stable, and it can act as a base for a sleeping mat if you choose. The cot is easy to assemble and disassemble in three steps for travel. It retails at Costco for $72 and can hold up to 320 pounds.

Similar products typically retail for about $50 to $80 on the lower end and more than $300 for the really fancy, higher-end brands. If you're just looking for a cot and not a full camping mattress, it is really not necessary to break the bank. This cot is in line with comparable brands on price, but it's convenient that you can pick it up with your weekend sandwich fixings. A cheaper model will work for most campers, but if you want easy to set up and travel with, this is a good, affordable option.