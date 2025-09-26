This Easy-To-Assemble Costco Item Is An Affordable Find That Guarantees A Great Night Outdoors
Where do you get your casual camping equipment? For most, the answer is probably not grocery superstore Costco. However, the chain has been excelling in the camping department as of late. Costco sells unexpectedly useful camping essentials that are surprisingly affordable, ranging from lanterns and chairs to cooking gear. And then there's this easy-to-assemble Costco item that's budget-friendly and could give you a great night outdoors — a solid addition to any camping setup for a more comfortable experience: The Cascade Mountain Tech Ultralight Camp Cot.
Let's be honest, sleeping on the ground is not for everyone. If you're looking for an easy way to provide a bit more comfort, this cot does the job. The foldable design is elevated a few feet off the ground, so you don't feel rocks, uneven textures, or cold earth under your back while sleeping. While it's no air mattress, the surface is taut and stable, and it can act as a base for a sleeping mat if you choose. The cot is easy to assemble and disassemble in three steps for travel. It retails at Costco for $72 and can hold up to 320 pounds.
Similar products typically retail for about $50 to $80 on the lower end and more than $300 for the really fancy, higher-end brands. If you're just looking for a cot and not a full camping mattress, it is really not necessary to break the bank. This cot is in line with comparable brands on price, but it's convenient that you can pick it up with your weekend sandwich fixings. A cheaper model will work for most campers, but if you want easy to set up and travel with, this is a good, affordable option.
Good reviews with a convenient pick up location
The Cascade Mountain Tech Ultralight Camp Cot averages 4.2 stars with 51 reviews on Costco's website as of this writing, the same rating it receives on the brand's own site. Reviewers generally say the cot is sturdy and works well for sleeping on uneven ground. "Whether you're getting this for a short backpacking trip, a car camping expedition, or just taking it for a beach day, you won't be disappointed!" one review read. "I love how easy it is to assemble/disassemble, and how compact everything packs up for transport or storage." Some note, however, that the fabric can sag and that the clamps require some force to secure properly.
If you're taller or need a cot with higher weight capacity, this model may be better suited to children or casual uses such as sunbathing, as some reviewers complain it feels too small or narrow. Meanwhile, users on Reddit who have tried the cot recommend placing a mat underneath to prevent damage to a tent floor. Otherwise, it is generally quick and easy to assemble.
If you're picking one up at Costco, the warehouse chain is a one-stop shop for camping supplies. It sells staples you may not immediately think of when planning a trip, like first aid, power banks, and portable generators. Emergency food supplies and water treatment kits are available for more adventurous outings. This is definitely not the store to look for a wide variety of specialty gear, but for the average camper it offers a solid selection of affordable essentials. Trying to plan a trip on a budget? The chain also offers travel packages. Just be sure to look into whether Costco's vacation packages are really the cheapest way to book your trip.