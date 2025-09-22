A Strange Animal Not Spotted In Texas Since 1961 Has Birders Flocking To A Rugged Desert County To Find It
Eager birdwatchers recently rushed in droves to Wilson County, Texas, following an exceptionally rare sighting of a bird not seen in the state for more than six decades. The double-striped thick-knee, which is native to Central and South America, was spotted on September 14, 2025, on private land near the small town of Nixon. By the end of that day, more than 40 birders had shown up to catch a glimpse. Before then, the species had not been documented in Texas since 1961.
The unusual-looking double-striped thick-knee, or thick-knee for short, is a medium-large wader, weighing a little over 27 ounces and measuring 18 to 20 inches in length when fully grown. Thick-knees are characterized by their piercing yellow eyes, long spindly legs, and mottled brown and gray plumage, ideal for camouflage in the open grasslands they typically reside in. Native to the Neotropics, thick-knees can be seen anywhere from Guyana, South America's only English-speaking country, to the province of Guanacaste in Costa Rica.
Meanwhile in Nixon, the lone thick-knee appeared to be both healthy and alert, even making its distinctive call: A repeated "kek" sound that builds with intensity. Local birdwatcher Dania Sanchez, who was lucky enough to catch sight of the rare bird, told the Houston Chronicle: "I was sitting at home when I saw the message and quickly got dressed and got on the road with two other local birders," adding that the thick-knee was "definitely one of the top six mega rarities in Texas."
Wilson County: more than just for bird enthusiasts
If you are planning on making your own pilgrimage to Nixon for a chance to see the double-striped thick-knee, it is also worth exploring the local area. Nixon, located about 55 miles south of San Antonio — most famous for its River Walk – only has about 2,300 residents and is home to just a few restaurants and a park. Another small town in Wilson County, however, has a lot more going on.
Floresville, about 30 miles west of Nixon, is a charming town dominated by its red-roofed county courthouse, constructed in 1884. Built in the Italianate style, the courthouse features Doric columns and a central tower with a steeple, and it became a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1984. Visitors can also check out the Wilson County Jailhouse Museum, built in the late 1800s and used as a jail until 1974. Much of the building's original features, including its floor plan and cells, have been preserved, alongside exhibits of photographs and other prison memorabilia.
In addition to interesting historical landmarks, Floresville has a number of independent stores and antique shops, including the excellently named Hog Wild Junktique. The town also hosts several seasonal festivals throughout the year, including the Floresville Peanut Festival in the second week of October. The festival is free to attend and features a grand parade, carnival rides, and plenty of peanut delicacies to sample. There are several hotels in Floresville that make for a convenient base before you set out on your quest to encounter the thick-knee, including but not limited to Holiday Inn Express & Suites, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Floresville, and SureStay by Best Western Floresville.