A Strange Animal Not Spotted In Texas Since 1961 Has Birders Flocking To A Rugged Desert County To Find It

Eager birdwatchers recently rushed in droves to Wilson County, Texas, following an exceptionally rare sighting of a bird not seen in the state for more than six decades. The double-striped thick-knee, which is native to Central and South America, was spotted on September 14, 2025, on private land near the small town of Nixon. By the end of that day, more than 40 birders had shown up to catch a glimpse. Before then, the species had not been documented in Texas since 1961.

The unusual-looking double-striped thick-knee, or thick-knee for short, is a medium-large wader, weighing a little over 27 ounces and measuring 18 to 20 inches in length when fully grown. Thick-knees are characterized by their piercing yellow eyes, long spindly legs, and mottled brown and gray plumage, ideal for camouflage in the open grasslands they typically reside in. Native to the Neotropics, thick-knees can be seen anywhere from Guyana, South America's only English-speaking country, to the province of Guanacaste in Costa Rica.

Meanwhile in Nixon, the lone thick-knee appeared to be both healthy and alert, even making its distinctive call: A repeated "kek" sound that builds with intensity. Local birdwatcher Dania Sanchez, who was lucky enough to catch sight of the rare bird, told the Houston Chronicle: "I was sitting at home when I saw the message and quickly got dressed and got on the road with two other local birders," adding that the thick-knee was "definitely one of the top six mega rarities in Texas."