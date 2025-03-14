A World-Class Garden In Texas Renowned For Botanical Diversity Is A Lush Escape With Scenic Trails

San Antonio, Texas, is perhaps best known for its River Walk, a lively stretch of restaurants and shops along the San Antonio River. But while it's a picturesque spot, it's also oft-considered an overrated and overly commercialized attraction. Among some of the city's other quirks is the world's largest cowboy boots at the city's North Star Mall, but for travelers looking to step away from the crowds, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is a stunning retreat that locals love. With a strong 4.5 user rating on Tripadvisor, it offers an engaging experience in nature just minutes from downtown.

Spanning 38 acres, the Botanical Garden has been a fixture in the city since 1980, though a major expansion in 2024 introduced a new 10,500-square-foot discovery center and a 7,000-square-foot event space. The garden is home to countless plant species in numerous greenhouses, a rose garden, a Japanese garden, and a mix of meticulously designed landscapes and wilder native plant trails. It's also a hub for conservation, housing 28 endangered and rare plant species, making it as much an educational space as it is a scenic one.