More European Flights Continue To Be Canceled Following Cyberattack

Passengers who plan on traveling to or from one of the three affected airports in the next few days should check the status of their flight before they head to the airport, especially if they don't live near their departure location. Additionally, even if you're not traveling to or from one of these places, it's important to see if you might be traveling through them. For instance, you might connect in Heathrow on your way to Paris, or in Brussels on your way home from Amsterdam. If you do have a connection in one of these destinations, your flight might also be delayed, cancelled, or otherwise impacted.

If your flight is expected to continue as scheduled, you should check in at home directly with your airline on your personal device. That's because the cyberattack affected software at the airports, but not that of individual airlines. This can save you from waiting in line or encountering any issues at the check-in gate.

As for what's ahead during this major upheaval in the travel world, the airport at Brussels still expects 10% of flights to be affected through Tuesday, according to official spokespeople in Belgium (via The Brussels Times). At Heathrow in London, which is already among the most stressful airports in Europe, travelers might have to wait in longer queues due to delayed check-in and boarding processes.