TSA Is Finally Phasing Out One Of Its Most Annoying Airport Security Checks

It's no secret for flyers that the TSA lines are getting longer and more complicated. In fact, it's one of the ways the airport experience has gotten worse in recent times. And while every airport TSA line is a little different, there are a few standard rules like having to throw your bags and loose items into the bins and take off your jacket. Then, there's the most frustrating part of the whole process: taking off your shoes. No one wants to walk around with their socks on dirty floors, and definitely not barefoot.

According to a government source, though, this annoying procedure might soon be a thing of the past for many travelers. While there is some ambiguity, a few airports seem to have implemented the change already, such as Baltimore Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Northern Kentucky International Airport, Los Angles International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport. Like with other security measures, individuals who trigger alarms while going through the line may have to step aside, take off their shoes, and face additional screening. However, this change should make the security checkpoints faster and easier for everyone, while still keeping safety in mind.

Technically, the TSA hasn't released any information about this change. Many of the reports come from other departments, or those who have gone through one of these airports and noticed the change. On July 7, 2025, however, according to NBC News, the TSA did announce that it is "exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience."