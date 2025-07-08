TSA Is Finally Phasing Out One Of Its Most Annoying Airport Security Checks
It's no secret for flyers that the TSA lines are getting longer and more complicated. In fact, it's one of the ways the airport experience has gotten worse in recent times. And while every airport TSA line is a little different, there are a few standard rules like having to throw your bags and loose items into the bins and take off your jacket. Then, there's the most frustrating part of the whole process: taking off your shoes. No one wants to walk around with their socks on dirty floors, and definitely not barefoot.
According to a government source, though, this annoying procedure might soon be a thing of the past for many travelers. While there is some ambiguity, a few airports seem to have implemented the change already, such as Baltimore Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Northern Kentucky International Airport, Los Angles International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport. Like with other security measures, individuals who trigger alarms while going through the line may have to step aside, take off their shoes, and face additional screening. However, this change should make the security checkpoints faster and easier for everyone, while still keeping safety in mind.
Technically, the TSA hasn't released any information about this change. Many of the reports come from other departments, or those who have gone through one of these airports and noticed the change. On July 7, 2025, however, according to NBC News, the TSA did announce that it is "exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience."
What these changes mean for PreCheck users
In recent years, TSA has offered a PreCheck service, where people can pay a fee and be cleared to pass through security in dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes that usually have shorter and quicker lines. One of the main perks of the service was that people got to leave their shoes on. There are still a few perks for both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry that may make enrollment worth it, though. This means it's still worth trying to decide if TSA PreCheck or Global Entry is best for you.
The information is still a little vague as presumably TSA works to implement the change, so it's unclear as to which airports will follow this new guideline and which will not. For the immediate future, it's a good idea to plan to remove your shoes, but pay attention to the agents and any signs posted at security lines to direct you as to what you have to do.
The shoe removal policy has been around consistently since 2006. It was first announced in 2001, after a man tried and failed to light an explosive he'd hidden in his shoes. However, the rule was voluntary for a few years before becoming a requirement. As threats grow more complicated, so do the restrictions and guidelines from TSA, which is why the TSA has a list of banned items you can't take through airport security that gets updated regularly. On occasion, though, as technology gets better, TSA also lowers guidelines, such as this change to the shoe removal policy.