This California Reserve On The Sonoma Coast Is A Hidden Gem Dedicated To A Single, Beautiful Flower

Tucked away on a small plot of forest along Northern California's sleepy Sonoma Coast lies a tranquil reserve dedicated to one of the redwoods' elusive residents — the Pacific rhododendron. Every spring, pops of brilliant pink blooms herald the changing seasons in Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve's shady groves. Set against dark, shiny leaves, the flower clusters are as big as your hand and appreciated by the few visitors who frequent the park.

Hugging the damp coasts from British Columbia to the beginning of Big Sur, these native shrubs love the partial shade provided by coastal redwoods and Douglas firs. These beautiful plants grow between 15 and 24 feet tall in areas that once experienced a severe burn. The sheer number of rhododendrons at the reserve is a result of careful forest management that began back in 1979. As native tanoaks grew in abundance, they pushed out rhododendron communities, which couldn't compete with the taller, wider trees for sunlight. Rangers pruned the tanoaks, allowing the rhododendrons to grow in the quantities we see today.

Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve is situated just off Highway 1, about two and a half hours north of San Francisco and an hour from Bodega Bay's quaint fishing village with scenic trails and fresh seafood. As the reserve has next to no amenities, consider making Salt Point State Park your base for exploring the rhododendron trails. Only five minutes away by car, the park has over 20 miles of coastal and forest trails and blufftop campsites close enough to the ocean to hear the waves.