Rick Steves' Top Tip For A Flawless Stay With European Locals

If you're planning to stay in Europe and you're looking for an alternative housing experience, chances are you'll be staying with locals. Or, at the very least, interacting with them regularly in hotels and inns. While hotels are available in major cities and larger towns, Airbnbs, cultural exchange programs, and other kinds of homestays are just as common — and a cheap and culturally-rich way to experience another country. If you plan to spend any portion of your trip with locals, travel expert Rick Steves has some tips for a smooth stay. In the process, you might also avoid doing some of the 10 things tourists do that drive locals up a wall.

Steves says, in these bunking situations, you're not just a guest in someone's home, but a guest in their corner of the world as well, so it's good to come prepared to be a good guest. Part of this is coming into your trip with some knowledge of the local customs (including things like the European philosophy around air conditioning), or as Steves calls it, doing your "cultural homework." Steves advises on his website, "Some awkwardness is inevitable — expect to make a faux pas or two. Limit embarrassing blunders by researching, before you arrive, etiquette in the country you're visiting."

Along those lines, arrive at your destination prepared with some words and phrases in the language of the country you're visiting. You don't have to be fluent in Spanish, French, or Greek, but you should know some basics — especially if you plan to stay with European locals. Being able to say hello, goodbye, please, and thank you in the native language shows effort and respect when traveling, even if your host or host family is fluent in English. Which, American travelers sometimes need reminding, they may not be.