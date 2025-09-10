Rick Steves Explains The European Philosophy Around Air Conditioning

Nothing beats the heat of a sweltering midsummer day like walking into a room blasting with air conditioning. But if you've traveled to Europe during the warm months, you probably noticed what's missing: AC, or "air con," as it's more commonly known there. While nearly 90% of American homes have air conditioning (per the U.S. Energy Information Administration), it's still relatively rare in Europe. The International Energy Agency estimates that only about 20% of European households have AC, though that number is projected to quadruple in the next 25 years. Among European countries, Italy leads in AC, but it's a far cry from American standards. And although some countries are retrofitting older buildings to stay cool, when you do find air con in Europe, it's often much weaker – Italy, Greece, and Spain have limited the maximum AC in public spaces to roughly 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Travel expert Rick Steves puts it simply: In Europe, AC is simply "for taking the edge off."

There are several reasons why Europe hasn't embraced air conditioning the same way the U.S. has, and in keeping with the culture, even American military bases in Europe have traditionally considered AC inappropriate or unnecessary. In many northern European countries, AC's been viewed as a luxury rather than a necessity; summers there tend to be shorter and milder, with heat waves historically short-lived and infrequent. Architecture has also played a role. Europe's predominantly older, stone buildings are thick with small windows, designed to keep interiors cool in summer and warm in winter. Rising energy costs — already high, but driven skyward by the Russia-Ukraine War – make cooling even more expensive. Many people across Europe also believe air conditioning makes you sick, causes sore throats, and spreads germs, and all of this adds fuel to the ongoing debate about how AC impacts the environment.