The FAA's Updated Rule For Emergencies Is Targeted To Stop Airline Passengers From Engaging In One Unruly Behavior

For many travelers, flying is the safest, quickest, and most convenient method to get from point A to point B. However, while commercial air travel remains safer than other alternatives like driving or taking a train, recent airline emergencies have turned into major headlines. For example, in February 2025, a Delta flight crashed in Toronto, and the plane itself was upside down on the tarmac. Similarly, in July, passengers aboard an American Airlines flight had to evacuate when the landing gear caught fire.

But these harrowing emergencies highlight more than just the preparedness of flight crews and the exit row perk that isn't what travelers think. When looking at videos of these evacuations, one may notice that many passengers are fleeing with their carry-ons. According to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) evacuation procedures, this practice is prohibited, but it seems that people are doing it anyway. To help combat this problem, the FAA issued a Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO), instructing airlines and staff members to address the issue and work on improving operations and best practices accordingly.

Some of the recommended strategies include adjusting safety warnings and pre-flight checklists to notify passengers that they should not bring carry-on luggage with them during an emergency. The SAFO also suggests that flight crews should update their emergency evacuation procedures to mitigate non-compliance as much as possible.