One Of The Safest Islands In The Caribbean Is Known For Its Low Crime Rate And Hurricane Risk

A lot of St. Barts' safety is thanks to its population of less than 10,000 people and high standard of living. It's just one of the many reasons this posh escape has long been a destination where celebrities vacation. And when it comes to crime, St. Barts consistently stays at Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions from the U.S. State Department Travel Advisory. Here, petty and violent crime is not a constant threat, which means that tourists can explore and relax without the need for constant vigilance.

In addition to crime, St. Barts is also relatively safe from hurricanes. While the island still sits within the Atlantic Hurricane Belt, St. Barts typically doesn't see catastrophic damage. This is due, in part, to the island's solid infrastructure and efficient emergency response systems. Peak hurricane season typically runs from August to October, and if you're visiting during this time, there are plenty of storm-resistant villas and stays available (probably at a much cheaper price than other times of the year).

Beyond safety, St. Barts has so much to offer visitors. Head to Saline Beach, the island's second-largest beach and one of the top beaches in the world, to get a dose of untouched beauty. Or check out Colombier Beach to explore colorful underwater reefs and snorkel with sea turtles. When you're ready to get dolled up and hit the town, you're going to want to make your way to Gustavia. Here, chic boutiques and high-end restaurants in a dreamy Caribbean setting steal the show. From water sports and breathtaking hikes to balling out on some insanely good food amongst some of the most spectacular views you'll ever see, there's honestly no better (or more chic) way to truly relax while taking in a slice of paradise than St. Barts.