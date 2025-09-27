California Beaches Could Disappear In The Next Century (Here's What It Means For Tourists)
California is known around the world for its spectacular beaches and coastal enclaves. Here you can find an underrated beach that feels like a slice of Hawaii or head just north of San Diego to a pristine beach with ideal surfing and paddling conditions. But if you're a California beach lover with plans to swim, surf, or sunbathe on the coast for years to come, you may need to rethink when and where you go. According to research from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), anywhere from 24% to 75% of the state's beaches could be lost to the ocean by 2100.
Researchers cite climate change and rising sea levels as two of the main causes of this erosion. Storms and sand starvation from inland dams also play a role. A sea level rise of 3 feet versus 9 feet over the next 75 years could mean the difference between losing one-quarter or three-quarters of California beaches — if no action is taken. That could drastically alter the way visitors experience coastal holidays, from compromised beachfront accommodations to entirely vanished beaches.
"Losing the protecting swath of beach sand between us and the pounding surf exposes critical infrastructure, businesses, and homes to damage. Beaches are natural resources and it is likely that human-management efforts must increase in order to preserve them," Sean Vitousek, one of the lead researchers for the USGS study, told the organization's Sound Wave newsletter. This increase in coastal conservation efforts will likely bring noticeable changes to your favorite beach spots, though not necessarily for the better. This isn't new for Californians, who have long protected and improved their beaches – while also inadvertently making their preservation dependent on human intervention.
How California plans to preserve its beaches
Beach replenishment projects in California date back to the 1930s and have helped shape the look of iconic coastal areas, from Venice to Santa Monica. However, they've also drastically altered natural ecosystems, reshaping shorelines in ways that require repeated and possibly perpetual replenishment. The consequences of modifying these beaches beyond their natural formations now burden local communities with costly projects and growing threats to beachfront infrastructure and housing. "It was like we put a bunch of money in the bank, and now our balance is running low," said Brett Sanders, leader of Flood Lab at UC Irvine, in a University of California article.
Other coastal communities are opting for more permanent solutions that don't require regular top-ups, such as building sea walls to slow erosion. There are also efforts to restore natural elements that help protect the coast, including sand dunes and vegetation, which were originally removed to create flatter, sandier stretches. These projects, however, are costly and may only be possible for California's more affluent coastal communities. They could also result in higher living costs, which in turn would lead to higher accommodation costs.
Some of the state's most popular beaches currently have multimillion-dollar restoration projects underway, including Zuma Beach and Dockweiler State Beach. Beaches in San Diego and Orange counties have also benefited from sand replenishment in the past 20 years. But there may not be enough funding to sustain these efforts over the long term. While California beaches are currently free to use, the growing costs of maintaining and protecting them raise the question of whether public funding, such as entry fees, could be introduced. For now, the revenue generated by California beaches — including a secret state beach just outside San Francisco – suggests that won't be necessary.