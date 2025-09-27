California Beaches Could Disappear In The Next Century (Here's What It Means For Tourists)

California is known around the world for its spectacular beaches and coastal enclaves. Here you can find an underrated beach that feels like a slice of Hawaii or head just north of San Diego to a pristine beach with ideal surfing and paddling conditions. But if you're a California beach lover with plans to swim, surf, or sunbathe on the coast for years to come, you may need to rethink when and where you go. According to research from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), anywhere from 24% to 75% of the state's beaches could be lost to the ocean by 2100.

Researchers cite climate change and rising sea levels as two of the main causes of this erosion. Storms and sand starvation from inland dams also play a role. A sea level rise of 3 feet versus 9 feet over the next 75 years could mean the difference between losing one-quarter or three-quarters of California beaches — if no action is taken. That could drastically alter the way visitors experience coastal holidays, from compromised beachfront accommodations to entirely vanished beaches.

"Losing the protecting swath of beach sand between us and the pounding surf exposes critical infrastructure, businesses, and homes to damage. Beaches are natural resources and it is likely that human-management efforts must increase in order to preserve them," Sean Vitousek, one of the lead researchers for the USGS study, told the organization's Sound Wave newsletter. This increase in coastal conservation efforts will likely bring noticeable changes to your favorite beach spots, though not necessarily for the better. This isn't new for Californians, who have long protected and improved their beaches – while also inadvertently making their preservation dependent on human intervention.