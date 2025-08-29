Just North Of San Diego Is A Pristine California Beach With Perfect Surfing And Paddling Conditions

San Diego has a reputation for beaches with fine surf and lazy days in the sun, but swarms of tourists in the center of town can certainly detract from the laidback atmosphere. Luckily, San Diego County's long coastline extends 70 miles from the Mexican border to California's "Spanish village by the sea," San Clemente, meaning there are plenty of chill spots beyond the tourist thoroughfare. The city of Encinitas, just 26 miles north of downtown, is an underrated beach town that's a beautiful escape from the crowds, full of peaceful, unpeopled shores. And one of the best of these is a state reserve cradled by the San Elijo Lagoon and the surf-centric town of Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Cardiff State Beach is home to wide sandy stretches of sand, framed by two reefs and a kelp bed just offshore, perfect for surf breaks and snorkeling. Its clean waves and warm water attract surfers of all levels, including local pros like Joel Tudor, Linda Benson, and Rob Machado. The lagoon just around the corner has 721 acres of protected coastal wetlands where you can admire 250 species of shore and water birds dancing among native sagebrush and willow trees.

The beach itself is broken up into a few distinct sections, including Seaside Beach to the south and North Beach. The flat sands along the lagoon's mouth, at the north end of Cardiff, create an ideal launch point for kayaks and kiteboards, while the south is known for its flourishing tide pools. And Cardiff's entire mile-long length is covered in smooth, sloping shoreline, it's perfect for beachcombing or spreading out on the sugary sands to sunbathe.