Just North Of San Diego Is A Pristine California Beach With Perfect Surfing And Paddling Conditions
San Diego has a reputation for beaches with fine surf and lazy days in the sun, but swarms of tourists in the center of town can certainly detract from the laidback atmosphere. Luckily, San Diego County's long coastline extends 70 miles from the Mexican border to California's "Spanish village by the sea," San Clemente, meaning there are plenty of chill spots beyond the tourist thoroughfare. The city of Encinitas, just 26 miles north of downtown, is an underrated beach town that's a beautiful escape from the crowds, full of peaceful, unpeopled shores. And one of the best of these is a state reserve cradled by the San Elijo Lagoon and the surf-centric town of Cardiff-by-the-Sea.
Cardiff State Beach is home to wide sandy stretches of sand, framed by two reefs and a kelp bed just offshore, perfect for surf breaks and snorkeling. Its clean waves and warm water attract surfers of all levels, including local pros like Joel Tudor, Linda Benson, and Rob Machado. The lagoon just around the corner has 721 acres of protected coastal wetlands where you can admire 250 species of shore and water birds dancing among native sagebrush and willow trees.
The beach itself is broken up into a few distinct sections, including Seaside Beach to the south and North Beach. The flat sands along the lagoon's mouth, at the north end of Cardiff, create an ideal launch point for kayaks and kiteboards, while the south is known for its flourishing tide pools. And Cardiff's entire mile-long length is covered in smooth, sloping shoreline, it's perfect for beachcombing or spreading out on the sugary sands to sunbathe.
Why Cardiff State Beach stands out among San Diego County beaches
While Cardiff's waves look good under any conditions, they tend to attract a certain type of boarder — namely, the health-centric, hippie-leaning kind to whom surfing is a type of meditation. A humorous bronze statue known as the "Cardiff Kook" marks one of the best spots to paddle out, easily clearing the rocks of Cardiff Reef. Longboarders like to cling to the easy summer waves, while the stronger swells in winter tend to appeal to those at an advanced level. And though the Reef and Pipes — Cardiff's other big break — can feel like they're swarming during big swells, regulars at these spots are known for being welcoming and consistently respectful of lineup culture. (And if you're unsure what that means, lessons at the local school, Wavehuggers, can help you get comfortable enough to stand up.)
Mellow early-morning conditions can make North Beach one of the better spots for ocean paddleboarding, making this a versatile coastline. During high tide, the reef and its kelp forest become excellent places for scuba and snorkeling fans to discover fish, sea anemones, and electric blue sea slugs. Along Seaside Beach in Cardiff's southern reach, low tide exposes some of the most underrated tidepools in San Diego. The plentiful life forms living among them include sea cucumbers, hermit crabs, starfish, and fossilized clams.
Once you've worked up an appetite, head back to North Beach's "Restaurant Row" where you can take your pick of wholesomely cooked seafood with sea views. Or just one mile north, the Cardiff Seaside Market serves a local favorite known as "Cardiff Crack" — a terribly tender bone-in pork tri-tip marinated in spicy chipotle sauce.