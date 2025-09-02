Tucked Away Along California's Coast Lies An Underrated Beach That Feels Like A Slice Of Hawaii

Every dedicated beach lover should visit the Golden State at least once. This slice of the American West has 840 miles of coastline that's dotted with some of the most spectacular sands in the USA. Somewhere in the middle of it all is the fabled American Riviera of Santa Barbara, a town and coastline combo that's pure bliss — think a Mediterranean climate, A-lister residents, and A-list beaches to match. One such beach in the Santa Barbara arsenal is Refugio State Beach, where palm trees and waves conspire to give an almost Aloha feel to proceedings.

Stretching 1.5 miles in a curve of honey-colored sand shaded by palms, the spot is a haven for kayaking, surfing, rock-pool explorations, or simply kicking back with a barbecue and a good book. Some 22 miles from Santa Barbara's bustling center, the place remains pleasantly off-radar. In fact, one past beach goer hailed its very seclusion on TripAdvisor, adding: "IMHO, the best of the three beaches along the Gaviota coast ... Very picturesque beach with only a little kelp (stay clear of the kelp flies). Head west along the beach to the rocky area and cliff for some more great pics."

Getting here will be fun, too, you know? There's just one road in and one road out. That road is the uber-gorgeous Gaviota Coast State Scenic Highway, a stretch of Highway 101 that's a medley of sun-kissed ranches on the slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains. Refugio State Beach is roughly midway along the scenic route, some 25 minutes from Santa Barbara itself, just under 20 minutes from Santa Barbara Airport, and about a 15-minute drive from Las Cruces at the other end of the byway.