Tucked Away Along California's Coast Lies An Underrated Beach That Feels Like A Slice Of Hawaii
Every dedicated beach lover should visit the Golden State at least once. This slice of the American West has 840 miles of coastline that's dotted with some of the most spectacular sands in the USA. Somewhere in the middle of it all is the fabled American Riviera of Santa Barbara, a town and coastline combo that's pure bliss — think a Mediterranean climate, A-lister residents, and A-list beaches to match. One such beach in the Santa Barbara arsenal is Refugio State Beach, where palm trees and waves conspire to give an almost Aloha feel to proceedings.
Stretching 1.5 miles in a curve of honey-colored sand shaded by palms, the spot is a haven for kayaking, surfing, rock-pool explorations, or simply kicking back with a barbecue and a good book. Some 22 miles from Santa Barbara's bustling center, the place remains pleasantly off-radar. In fact, one past beach goer hailed its very seclusion on TripAdvisor, adding: "IMHO, the best of the three beaches along the Gaviota coast ... Very picturesque beach with only a little kelp (stay clear of the kelp flies). Head west along the beach to the rocky area and cliff for some more great pics."
Getting here will be fun, too, you know? There's just one road in and one road out. That road is the uber-gorgeous Gaviota Coast State Scenic Highway, a stretch of Highway 101 that's a medley of sun-kissed ranches on the slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains. Refugio State Beach is roughly midway along the scenic route, some 25 minutes from Santa Barbara itself, just under 20 minutes from Santa Barbara Airport, and about a 15-minute drive from Las Cruces at the other end of the byway.
Craggy coast, camping, surf and more at Refugio State Beach
Refugio State Beach is one of the jewels of the Santa Barbara region for a reason — scratch that, many reasons! It's downright gorgeous and unique, with its lining of tropical-looking palm trees shrouded by the rugged Santa Ynez Mountains. However, it's also the perfect place to indulge in all manner of activities — from scuba diving to birdwatching, and sea kayaking to fly fishing.
A great way to experience the beach and the greater shoreline here is to hit the Ansio Trail. The entirely paved there-and-back path runs for just over 5 miles from Refugio, whisking you around a bend in the coast to the east where one of California's best-kept-secret beaches awaits with tide pools and dolphins. It's a mixed-use path that's open to walkers, bikers, and even pooches.
And, while it might not quite be the best California state park for camping, it's something of a legend for RVers and tent pitchers. You'll set up camp between the iconic palms, just meters from the splashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. A waterway splits the whole campground in half right down the middle, while the beach unfolds in front. All pitches come equipped with fire pits, tables, and grills. Just make sure to book ahead, as reservations are required.