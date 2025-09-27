5 Best Islands In America To Getaway In The Fall, According To Reddit
Dreaming of a fall vacation? Don't even think about leaving the country because we scoured America from coast to coast to bring you five epic island getaways right in your very own backyard. From sun-kissed tropical beaches to sweater weather escapes, these offshore destinations in the U.S. offer something for every type of traveller jonesing for an autumn break. Each island is truly a symphony of immense natural beauty that showcases diverse and awesome landscapes around the United States.
Despite their distinct differences, all of these island destinations share some key things in common: an affordable shoulder season and smaller crowds. We turned to the users of Reddit to source places offering great off-season value in the way of cheaper flights, rental cars, and hotel rates. We also deferred to Reddit users when it came to finding out which places people love most when the tourists empty out after high season. For the latter, great seasonal weather and sublime natural landscapes played an enormous part in Redditors' top islands picks.
Because there's nothing worse than being dressed up with nowhere to go and nothing to do, these five islands either offer a vibrant fall festival scene or boast numerous outdoor, seasonal, and family-friendly activities. Finally, from high up in the sky to beneath the deep blue sea, every one of these destinations is teeming with incredible wildlife.
Maui, Hawaii
Beeline it for the spectacular island of Maui if you're craving an endless summer this fall. Autumn temperatures on the Aloha State's second largest island range from 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit with low humidity and the occasional passing shower. "We went in November and remember riding around in a convertible listening to Christmas music," bragged one enthusiastic Reddit user.
Maui's pristine waters remain a stunning 80 degrees Fahrenheit with almost 100 feet of visibility during the fall. It's an unbeatable time to swim, surf, snorkel, and dive alongside some of the island's most fascinating creatures, like the green sea turtles, manta rays, reef sharks, spinner dolphins, and butterflyfish living among Maui's magical 939-acre Olowalu reef. Seasoned (and fearless!) divers can boat out to the amazing Molokini Back Wall to swim beside schools of barracudas and sharks.
Shoulder season in Maui means vastly thinner crowds and significantly lower prices. You'll get a lot more bang for your buck when it comes to booking flights, rental cars, and accommodation, so you might consider splurging on one of Maui's best beach resorts. The season's smaller crowds mean reservations for restaurants, tours, and excursions will be easier to book, and you'll be in for a blissful cruise along the spectacular Road to Hana instead of a congested crawl. Maui also boasts a vibrant fall festival scene with the Festivals of Aloha, the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, the Made in Maui County Festival, and the Maui Ukulele Festival. If you happen to be on the island during Halloween, go grab a gourd at the family-owned Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch.
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Redditors rejoice at the thought of a leafy autumn on beautiful Nantucket Island. "Mid Fall in [Nantucket] is perfect. My favorite time of year on-island," rhapsodizes one Reddit user. Conde Nast Traveler (via Cape Cod Times) notes that Nantucketers hail fall as the "locals' summer" thanks to lovely 65-degree Fahrenheit daytime temperatures and significantly less tourism. This, along with splendid fall foliage and off-season rates that bring swankier stays within reach, makes this tony enclave 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts a premier fall island getaway.
Beloved for its dreamy seascapes, charming lighthouses, and all things New England Americana, Nantucket's fabled cobblestone streets are lined with historic architectural treasures that harken back to its rich history as a maritime hub and enlightened center of the abolitionist movement. Today, these buildings in the Nantucket Historic District are filled with classy boutiques, charming antique shops, fascinating museums, and sophisticated eateries, so consider Nantucket a terrific choice for a more refined autumn break.
Fall kicks off Nantucket's scallop season. Grab a wetsuit and join the locals foraging in Nantucket Bay for some of the world's best seafood delicacies. The water might be a touch chilly for a swim, but it's still an excellent time to visit Nantucket's breathtaking beaches, particularly at sunset. Catch the sun sinking into the bay along with panoramic views of Great Point Lighthouse at postcard-perfect Steps Beach, or head to Madaket Beach, where brilliant rainbows famously accompany foggy sunsets. Autumn is also filled with activities and festivals. There's Nantucket Restaurant Week, the Nantucket Conservation Foundation's Fall Festival and Batacular Bike Race, as well as the Nantucket Half-Marathon. Trick-or-treaters won't want to miss Nantucket's annual Halloween Parade on iconic Main Street, or hunting for the perfect pumpkin at Bartlett's Farm.
Catalina Island, California
Amazing weather, smaller crowds, coastal charm, sprawling Pacific Ocean vistas, and endless outdoor activities make fall the best time to visit Catalina Island, a Southern California treasure 22 miles off the coast of Long Beach. Catalina locals call autumn the "secret season," and Redditors in the know agree it's an excellent time to visit. Enthuses one Reddit user: "We went the first weekend in October last year and it was perfect. Beach club was still open and we had an amazing weekend of weather. Everything was still open but not crowded." Expect days to range from mid-60 to over 70 degrees Fahrenheit and cooler evenings in the 50s.
Just a one-hour ferry ride across the Pacific, Catalina makes for a laid-back time out from the hustle and bustle of mainland Southern California. Locals gleefully zip golf carts around the island, which is famous for its wild, roaming bison and rugged mountain beauty. Avalon, Catalina's only incorporated city that encircles the aquamarine Avalon Bay, is home to charming streets lined with hotels, eateries, boutiques, tour company offices, and the iconic, century-old Catalina Casino. Camping, picnicking, and outdoor recreation are popular activities in Two Harbors, the rustic town located on the bucolic west side of the island.
Catalina's waters won't be at their 70-degree summertime high, but fall conditions are still great for activities like boating, kayaking, parasailing, paddle-boarding, and underwater submarine rides around the island. In Catalina's interior, you can hike the 40-mile Trans-Catalina Trail, embark on a bison excursion, or endure the challenging obstacle course at Catalina Aerial Adventure. The season also brings an exciting roster of annual fall festivals to the island, including the JazzTrax Festival, the Catalina Film Festival, and the Catalina Festival of Art.
Hilton Head, South Carolina
Feeling fancy? Gorgeous Hilton Head Island on the East Coast is a wonderful choice for an upscale autumn escape. With its meticulously manicured golf courses, 12 miles of sand, and luxurious beachfront spas and resorts, it's no wonder major celebrities like singer John Mellencamp, NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Hollywood heavyweight Ron Howard have all owned homes on the island.
Enticing fall weather in South Carolina's Lowcountry makes a getaway to Hilton Head hard to ignore. Daytime temperatures can hover in the 80s, warming beaches with perfect swimming conditions. Raves one enthusiastic Reddit user: "Made our first trip down last fall. What a lovely spot in our beautiful world!" Autumn is the Atlantic's peak hurricane season, but fortunately, Hilton Head is rarely devastated by storms. You can generally expect a relatively tourist-free coastline and enviable discounts on stays in a notoriously pricey destination.
Despite Hilton Head's posh reputation, there's still plenty of free and affordable activities to suit lower budgets. Enjoy a nature walk along the endless trails ensconced inside the Sea Pines Forest Preserve, where you can also hike, bike, birdwatch, picnic, and fish among lush, protected forests and wetlands. Hilton Head boasts 30 bike rental shops, so get out and explore its 60 scenic miles of pathways. And the beach is always free. Head down to the sand before the end of October as sea turtle season draws to a close, a miraculous event when Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings make a break for the ocean. The island hosts a slew of vibrant fall events. There's the annual Crescendo arts and culture showcase, the Hilton Head Oyster Festival, the Hilton Head Shrimp Festival, the enchanting Lantern Parade, and the Concours d'Elegance automotive showcase.
San Juan Islands, Washington
The beautiful San Juan Islands are situated 90 miles off the coast of Seattle in the Salish Sea. Orcas Island and San Juan Island are the two largest and most touristed destinations in this stunning archipelago, a constellation of 172 scenic islands boasting wildly pristine views and incredible outdoor activities. Redditors agree autumn is an excellent time to explore their bucolic shores. "Fall is a beautiful time to visit the islands. It's well into shoulder season, so you won't see the same crowds as during the summer," assures one Reddit user. Unless you're into gloomy getaways, avoid November since it's rainy and many businesses are closed. However, September and October temperature averages are between 58 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit, ideal weather for exploring the decadent autumn foliage and the islands' unique charms.
The San Juans, as they're often called, are celebrated for their spectacular natural beauty and incredible wildlife. Whale watching is a year-round affair here, and it's the best place in the U.S. to see Orca whales, frequent San Juan visitors. More amazing sea creatures live among the islands, including humpback and gray whales, seals, sea lions, otters, and porpoises. Some of the world's best on-shore whale watching is found at Lime Kiln Point State Park on the west side of San Juan Island. It's also a great place to marvel at the Lime Kiln Lighthouse and visit the educational Interpretive Center. Be sure to look up above. The San Juans are home to an impressive 150 species of sea and shorebirds.
Orcas Island is where you'll find James Beard-nominated eateries, luxurious waterside resorts, and a feast of outdoor activities inside the sprawling, 5,200-acre Moran State Park. For breathtaking 360-degree views, scale up to the top of Mount Constitution, the highest point in the archipelago.
How we chose these islands
In compiling this list of the five best islands in America to getaway in the fall, we analyzed a host of comments on Reddit written by visitors and locals. Local voices were given more weight. Research and reporting by major publications were also taken into account. Destinations were selected based on certain criteria, the most important being palatable weather with a relatively low risk of seasonal storms.
Next, we made sure each island had plenty of activities, special events, or a special allure that made it worth visiting in the autumn. Lastly, we looked for destinations that have shoulder season value. This means that accommodation, airfare, and rental car prices are lower during the fall season, and booking event and sightseeing tickets, tours, restaurants, and excursions are more accessible due to smaller crowds.